Rains leave 5 dead and 4,000 homeless in Bahia

The rains in southern Bahia left five dead, 3,700 homeless and directly affected the lives of nearly 70,000 people, according to the State’s Civil Defense. The number of wounded reaches 175. In Minas Gerais, which is also suffering from floods, two people died in the last week.

The floods in southern Bahia and northern Minas were caused by an extratropical cyclone formed on the south coast of the country — the rains generated 450 mm of rain in the extreme south of Bahia in the middle of the week. According to the mayor of Camacan, Paulo do Gás (Podemos), these are the worst floods in 35 years.

Also according to the Civil Defense of Bahia, the rains left 3,744 people homeless and another 6,742 homeless — more than 10,000 people had to leave their homes, but in the case of the homeless, citizens need government assistance to have temporary housing.

Until this morning, the government of Bahia had recognized an emergency situation for 180 days in 25 municipalities.

Residents have narrated and recorded water destroying houses, roads and bridges. According to the government of Bahia, at least three roads were closed, two dams were broken and several bridges were destroyed. Some reconstruction works have already started.

two deaths in mines

In Minas Gerais, at least two deaths were registered as a result of the rains, according to the latest Civil Defense bulletin, released this morning.

The deaths were registered in the municipalities of Engenheiro Caldas and Pescador, in the north of the state, between the 9th and 10th of this month.

According to the Civil Defense of Minas, since last Wednesday (8), at least 28 cities and more than 15 thousand people have been impacted by the rains, to a greater or lesser extent. Among them, nearly 2,000 were left homeless.

Bolsonaro flew over area in Bahia

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) flew over the affected areas of Bahia in a helicopter this morning. He was accompanied by ministers Rogério Marinho (Regional Development), João Roma (Citizenship), born in the state, Marcelo Queiroga (Health) and Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office).

After the flyover, Bolsonaro landed on a football field and caused a crowd. The president did not wear a personal protective mask, a measure against the covid-19 recommended by health authorities.