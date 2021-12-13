Reinforcements from Palmeiras, new coach in Fla and more: football news

Credit: Disclosure/ Palmeiras | Disclosure/ Fenerbahce | Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

In order to keep readers informed with the main news in football, the fans.com back with a daily summary with the news from the site this Sunday afternoon (12).

Check out the latest football news today:

Marcelo Lomba near Palmeiras

Passed by changes in its squad for the 2022 season, Palmeiras sent the hiring of goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, 34 years old, who is leaving Internacional.

Another reinforcement for Verdão

Alviverde is also negotiating the hiring of defender Valber Huerta, 28, from Universidad Católica, in Chile. The defender had been accompanied by the analysis department of Palmeiras during this season.

New Flamengo coach?

This Sunday (12), the newspaper “Ajansspor”, from Turkey, confirmed that Flamengo is interested in hiring Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira, who currently heads Fenerbahce, from Turkey.

Marine in new club?

Featured at Santos in recent seasons, Marinho can change clubs in 2022. Internacional is interested in the striker and can involve players in the negotiation.

Corinthians receives bad news

Corinthians received less than positive news about their intentions for the signing of attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca. This is because, according to information from the “GE”, Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, the club that holds the athlete’s rights, paid the two months’ wages that were late. Thus frustrating the expectations of Alvinegro São Paulo, who showed confidence in a contract termination due to this imbroglio.

Guild negotiates Vanderson

According to information from the “Goal” portal, Grêmio’s first exit has already been agreed upon. It is the 20-year-old right-back Vanderson, who had a successful sale to Brentford, from England.

