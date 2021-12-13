Reporters are attacked by security guards and Bolsonaro supporters in Bahia – National

(photo: Reproduction) Reporters from SBT and Globo television stations were attacked during the visit of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to southern Bahia. According to GloboNews, the president’s security team formed a kind of wall to prevent the approach of journalists.

Reporter Camila Marinho, from TV Bahia, affiliate of Globe, was held by one of Bolsonaro’s security guards around the neck, with the inside of the forearm, in a kind of ‘rain swatter’. In the melee, this image was not registered.

Security even tried to stop reporters from raising microphones toward the president. A supporter of Bolsonaro pulled the microphones and device from the TV Bahia had the foam torn.

THE GloboNews he also reported that Camila Marinho’s fanny pack was ripped off by another supporter and recovered by a reporter from another station.

The journalists of Aratu TV, Xico Lopes and Drio Cerqueira were also attacked.

In a statement, Globo repudiated the case:

“TV Globo claims that this Sunday’s attacks show that it is past time for the Attorney General’s Office to give its opinion on what is happening in the Supreme Court, with Minister Dias Toffoli as rapporteur. The press fulfills a right inscribed in the Constitution. and it must have its safety guaranteed.

The barbaric scenes of today and those that took place in Italy, on October 31, give rise to two observations: if the security guards act on their own account, the Presidency must be held responsible for omission. If they act on orders from above, the Presidency must be held accountable for undermining press freedom and fomenting violence against journalists.

Furthermore, the President’s attitude of leaving journalists to their own devices is scandalous, among fanatical supporters, who are inflated almost daily by the President himself in his retort against the work of the press.

In view of the obvious and serious risks faced by reporters from all vehicles, it is urgent that the Judiciary decide. Globo repudiates attacks on reporters Camila Marinho and Cleriston Santana, from TV Bahia, and reporters Xico Lopes and Drio Cerqueira, from TV Aratu, and is in solidarity with them.”