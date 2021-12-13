Result of today’s Tele Sena de Natal 2021 (12/12)

This Sunday, December 12th, there will be another drawing of the results of the Tele Sena de Natal 2021, starting at 7:45 pm (Brasilia time). The dozens will be revealed in the charts: Mais e Menos Points and Tele Sena Complete by SBT.

Results of Tele Sena de Natal – More and less points

See the numbers for the fourth draw in the More and Less Points table:

1st drawing – 11/21: 12-02-15-20-37

2nd drawing – 28/11: 04-05-25-32-36

3rd drawing – 05/12: 06-18-40-41-48

4th draw – 12/12: not yet drawn

5th drawing – 12/19: not yet drawn

6th draw – 12/26: not yet drawn

The prize for the card that hits the highest number on the board is R$ 1 million. The title that has the least amount of correct answers can earn R$ 800 thousand.

If there is more than one winner in any of the Tele Sena de Natal categories, the value will be divided equally between the parties.

Full Tele Sena Results

Check the Tele Sena Complete numbers and find out if you won a house worth BRL 300,000 and a BMW car worth BRL 270,000:

1st drawing – 11/21: 50-51-52-53-54-57-58-59-60-61-62-64-66-68-70-72-74-77-78-79-80-81 -83-84

2nd drawing – 28/11: 50-54-55-59-60-62-63-64-66-67-68-70-71-72-75-76-77-78-79-82-83-85 -86

3rd drawing – 12/5: 50-52-53-56-59-61-62-63-66-67-68-69-72-73-74-78-79-80-81-82-83-84 -86

4th draw – 12/12: not yet drawn.

5th draw – 12/19: not yet drawn.

6th draw – 12/26: not yet drawn.

How to receive the award?

hitting the result of Tele Sena de Natal 2021 in any promotion, the player must contact to redeem the amount. To do this, you must access the Call Center on the Tele Sena website or call the telephones: 0800 701 0319 or 11 3188-5090.