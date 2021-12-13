Revision of the FGTS may release an average of R$ 10 thousand to workers

Workers who have a balance in the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) can get an extra BRL 10 thousand after the call “FGTS Review“. The greater the balance and time of work in the same company, the greater will be the beneficiary’s advantage.

The request for correction of the balance accumulated in the fund is an option to replace the lag of the Referential Rate (TR), which was zeroed a few years ago. The exchange of TR for another more affordable and more profitable index depends on a decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Who can request a review of the FGTS?

May request the FGTS review all workers who have performed some activity with a formal contract since 1999. Even those who have already withdrawn the money will be able to file a request in court. This is because, even before withdrawing the balance, the losses caused by the correction of the Referential Rate (TR) below inflation had already occurred.

In practice, the longer the formal contract has been in the same job and higher salaries, the greater will be the revision of the FGTS. On the other hand, it will not be beneficial for those who changed jobs frequently and do not have a significant balance in their account.

The STF has already informed that the use of TR to correct the FGTS is unconstitutional, as it is harming the worker. The value may already exceed R$300 billion. Hence the need to exchange it for another index that tracks the rise in inflation.

After postponing the decision in May this year, the STF has not yet set a new date to define the exchange of indices. According to specialists, the best alternative would be to change the TR by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).