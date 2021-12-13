Rio enters the attention stage because of rains | Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro entered at 16:25 this Sunday (12) in an attention stage because of the rain that hit the city since the beginning of the afternoon. The Civil Defense forecast was for moderate to heavy rain.

According to the Operations Center of the Municipality of Rio (COR), moderate to heavy rain nuclei approached the Metropolitan Region and reached the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Also according to the agency, the first occurrences of rain were recorded this Sunday (12) in West Zone neighborhoods such as Campo Grande, Santa Cruz and Recreio dos Bandeirantes.

According to the City of Rio, at least 22 warning sirens were activated for residents of high-risk regions. COR also informed that recorded at least 12 tree falls.

1 of 4 Wind knocks down tree, which invades the apartment in the South Zone of Rio — Photo: Personal Archive Wind knocks down tree, which invades an apartment in the South Zone of Rio — Photo: Personal Archive

2 of 4 Car is hit by trees on Rua General Glicério, in Laranjeiras, South Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction Car is hit by trees on Rua General Glicério, in Laranjeiras, South Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction

At around 3:30 pm, the Alerta Rio system informed that there was a record of a strong gust of wind, which reached 68.5 km/h, at Campo dos Afonsos Air Base.

A car was hit by a tree that collapsed on Rua General Glicério, in Laranjeiras, South Zone of Rio. The Engenho D’água road, in Anil, West Zone of Rio, was blocked due to the fall of a tree.

A tree was felled by the force of the winds in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio. An apartment on Rua São Clemente was hit and had its windows destroyed, according to residents. At least two floors were hit by the tree.

3 of 4 Air mass ‘hidden’ Pão de Açúcar tourist spot, which was not seen from Botafogo Beach, South Zone — Photo: Elisa Soupin/g1 Rio Mass of air ‘hidden’ the Pão de Açúcar tourist spot, which was not seen from Botafogo Beach, South Zone — Photo: Elisa Soupin/g1 Rio

With the occurrence of rain, a mass of air “hidden” the tourist attraction Pão de Açúcar, which could not be seen from the edge of Praia de Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio.

Also according to Alerta Rio, there is forecast of moderate to heavy rain showers until the end of the day. There is also the possibility of occurrence of lightning and moderate to strong wind gusts, with predicted speeds of 18.5 km/h to 76 km/h.

The city was in mobilization stage since 2:50 pm this Sunday (12). THE attention stage is the third level on a scale of five. and it means that one or more occurrences already impact the municipality, affecting the routine of part of the population.

Paes cancels schedule with Dória after rains

Paes asks the population to avoid displacement: ‘We have many fallen trees in the city’

The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, canceled an agenda he had with the governor of São Paulo, João Dória, because of the rains that hit Rio. in the West Zone of Rio.

“Due to the rain, I couldn’t be with my friend @jdoriajr at the last @osesp presentation of 2021 that takes place in the city of Arts. Here is my public thanks for all the help provided by São Paulo at COVID and this week for the flu vaccine . João is a great Brazilian”, says the post.

Other events, which would be held in the city, were also cancelled. The Rio Gastronomia Festival canceled the activities “to keep everyone safe”. Those who purchased a ticket for this Sunday (12) may use it on another day of the event or opt for a refund, according to the organization.

Paes also posted on his social network saying he was traveling to the Operations Center to monitor the city. He still asked the population to avoid displacement.

“Lots of wind and lots of rain. In other words, it’s not time for commuting. Stay in a safe place until things improve. I’m arriving at the Operations Center. I’ll keep you posted,” Paes said on Twitter.

Images show Avenida Itaoca flooded in Complexo do Alemão

Recommendations from the City Hall of Rio:

Do not travel through regions most affected by rain;

Avoid areas subject to flooding and/or landslides;

Do not force vehicles into apparently flooded areas;

In cases of strong winds and/or rain with electrical discharges, avoid being close to trees or in open areas;

At flooding points, avoid direct contact with poles or equipment that may be energized;

Avoid contact with water from flooding. the water may be contaminated and pose health risks;

Check your home for signs of cracks. when you notice cracks or shakes in the structure, call the civil defense at number 199 and avoid staying at home;

Residents of risk areas need to be aware of audible alerts. the activation of the sirens indicates a slip hazard. people must move to the support points established by the municipal civil defense. locations are informed by number 199;

Pay attention to the information disseminated by the media and on the color’s social networks;

If necessary, use emergency telephones 193 (Fire Department) and 199 (Civil Defense).