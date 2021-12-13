Rio may have more storms until Wednesday; understand why it rained so much on Sunday | Rio de Janeiro

New storms are forecast in Rio de Janeiro for the beginning of this week. On Sunday (12), a storm flooded the streets, felled at least 68 trees and set off sirens in 13 communities.

According to Climatempo, the strong heat and high humidity this Sunday formed a storm runner which extended from the central region of the country to the coast of Rio de Janeiro (understand in the video above). This Sunday’s high, recorded by Inmet, was 36.2°C in Jacarepaguá.

These conditions remain at least until Wednesday (15). This Monday (13), the sun appears among a few clouds during the morning; in the afternoon, there is a forecast of increased cloudiness and strong storms, accompanied by lightning and wind. The maximum expected temperature is 34°C in capital.

Tuesday (14) and Wednesday, the unstable areas let the sun among clouds, with forecast of moderate to heavy rain showers, with lightning and wind at any time of day in the Center-South and Costa Verde regions. In other regions, there is a predominance of sun among clouds, also with forecast of moderate to heavy rain showers, with lightning and wind at the end of the day.

The maximum these days can reach 33°C in the capital.

Thursday (16) and Friday (17), clouds are expected to rise, and the sun appears with more difficulty. Light to moderate rain showers are forecast across the state.

1 of 8 Tree uprooted in the storm on Rua São Clemente, in Botafogo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Tree uprooted in the storm on Rua São Clemente, in Botafogo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

At 6:10 am this Monday (13), the municipality returned to the mobilization stage, the second level of five. Rio was under attention, the third stage, since 16:25 on Sunday. The scale serves to guide the population and public bodies in case of mobility restrictions.

The time turned around 3:30 pm on Sunday. The storm came with wind gusts of over 70 km/h and lots of water across the city.

The fall of a gigantic tree blocked traffic on Rua São Clemente, in Botafogo, and destroyed part of the facade of a building. The route was only released early this Monday morning.

2 of 8 The shed of a guaraná factory in Gardênia Azul gave way because of the rain — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo The shed of a guaraná factory in Gardênia Azul gave way because of the rain — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

By 5:00 am, according to the Rio Operations Center (COR), teams from the city hall had dealt with 95 incidents because of the storm.

There were 68 falls of trees, 21 water pockets and seven floods. During the rain, the municipal Civil Defense triggered 26 sirens in 13 communities.

Storm wreaks havoc in Rio

Accumulated rain between 3pm and 7pm this Sunday

Highest accumulated in 15 min

Grajaú: 24 mm (4:15 pm) Grande Meier: 21.6 mm (16h) Tijuca: 21.4 mm (16:15) Orange trees: 21.2 mm (16:15) Tijuca/Muda: 21 mm (16:15)

Highest accumulated in one hour

Grajaú: 42.8 mm (16:45) Urca: 36.6 mm (16:45) Seedling: 35.8 mm (16:45) Grande Meier: 35.6 mm (16:45) Tijuca: 35.4 mm (16:45)

Highest accumulated in 24 hours

Grajaú: 44 mm (6:15 pm) Urca: 39.8 mm (6:15 pm) Tijuca: 37.4 mm (6:30 pm) Seedling: 37.4 mm (18h) Grande Meier: 37 mm (6:15 pm)

3 of 8 Tree banned traffic on São Clemente, in Botafogo — Photo: Eduardo Pierre/g1 Tree banned traffic on São Clemente, in Botafogo — Photo: Eduardo Pierre/g1

4 of 8 Wind knocks down tree, which invades the apartment in the South Zone of Rio — Photo: Personal Archive Wind knocks down tree, which invades an apartment in the South Zone of Rio — Photo: Personal Archive

5 of 8 Wind fells tree on Estrada do Engenho D’água, in Anil, West Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction Wind knocks down trees on Estrada do Engenho D’água, in Anil, West Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction

6 of 8 Car is hit by trees on Rua General Glicério, in Laranjeiras, South Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction Car is hit by trees on Rua General Glicério, in Laranjeiras, South Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction

7 of 8 Mass of air ‘hidden’ Pão de Açúcar tourist spot, which was not seen from Botafogo Beach, South Zone — Photo: Elisa Soupin/g1 Rio Mass of air ‘hidden’ the Pão de Açúcar tourist spot, which was not seen from Botafogo Beach, South Zone — Photo: Elisa Soupin/g1 Rio