Rio’s Book Biennial comes to an end with an increase in publishers’ sales – 12/12/2021 – Illustrated

The Book Biennial came to an end this Sunday (12) in Rio de Janeiro, with around 85 publishers who participated in the event registering an increase in book sales compared to the previous edition, in 2019. The organization, however, does not inform the general increase in sales does not even consolidate the numbers of exhibitors. The growth in numbers per publisher was between 15% and 120% compared to two years ago.

The Grupo Editorial Record stand, for example, had a 90% increase in sales, having its best Biennial in history, according to the company. Editora Vozes increased sales by 30%, the same growth registered by Sextante. Intrinseca sold 15% more books than in 2019.

About 250,000 people visited the three pavilions of the Bienal do Livro in Barra da Tijuca, and 99% of those present bought at least one book — the average was eight books purchased per visitor. About 35% of the audience attended the event for the first time, and half of the people were between 18 and 25 years old.

Despite the positive numbers, the total number of visitors was lower than projected. There was already an expectation of a lower total number of people compared to recent editions because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the total was about 40% below the expectation. The organization expected 400,000 people, but 250,000 turned up — in 2019 there were 600,000.

The pandemic edition of the Bienal also had fewer publishers and bookstores — there were 85, against 196 in 2019. Fewer authors and influencers were also present —180, against 300 in 2019.

In all, more than 2 million books were sold over the ten days of the Bienal, which also marks a resumption of events in Rio de Janeiro. It is also the first edition of the fair after the attempted censorship imposed by the management of the former mayor of the city, Marcelo Crivella, two years ago, who tried to censor a Marvel comic book with a gay kiss and sent city inspectors to collect the comic.

In addition to the promotions, the increase in sales can be explained by the investment made by the city of Rio de Janeiro. All 40,700 students in the municipal education network received vouchers worth R$20 to spend at the fair. The 47,600 education workers were also covered, with R$ 200, as well as the 1,561 schools, with values ​​that reached up to R$ 1,600 to update their libraries.

During Crivella’s administration, the vouchers distributed were R$11, restricted to just 5,000 students.