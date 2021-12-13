RJ has a 25% increase in cases of Respiratory Syndrome

Patients complain about the lack of doctors in UPAs (Emergency Care Units) in Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro registered a 25% increase in the cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome;

The state faces a flu outbreak;

Data are from the Infogripe Project, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation.

Rio de Janeiro, which is facing an outbreak of flu, registered a 25% increase in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), according to data from the Infogripe Project, by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

According to the study, published by the G1 portal and carried out between the 24th and 30th of October and the 14th and 20th of November, the moving average of weekly cases jumped from 336 to 421 across the state.

For experts, the numbers can be related to both the Covid-19 as for the Influenza epidemic, which spreads through the capital and cities in the Metropolitan Region.

The age group from 0 to 9 years old had one of the biggest growths of SRAG. The 20 to 29 age group also had a significant increase.

“Fortunately, in most states, it is still a sign that it can be compatible with that oscillation that we observe in periods of stability. But be alert because we have signs of growth in some places and in Brazil as a whole,” he explained to the G1 portal, Fiocruz researcher Marcelo Gomes.

Last Wednesday, the state of São Paulo announced the donation to Rio de Janeiro of 400,000 doses of the immunizing agent, produced by the Butantan Institute.

“Good news for Cariocas, good news for my friend, Mayor Eduardo Paes, from the city of Rio de Janeiro, who will receive this Friday, free of charge, 400,000 doses donated by the Butantan Institute, by the government of São Paulo for the immunization program against influenza, against influenza, as the city of Rio de Janeiro is experiencing a momentary outbreak and needs the vaccine. And here we are to be supportive and help our brothers in Rio de Janeiro,” declared the São Paulo governor, João Doria (PSDB).

Keep reading

Commenting on the matter, Dimas Covas, director of the Butantan Institute, stated that the flu outbreak in Rio de Janeiro has lasted about a month. Therefore, the municipal Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz, asked for information about the available doses of the influenza vaccine at Butantan. Covas reported having offered 3.4 million doses of the immunizing agent to the Ministry of Health, with the aim of serving Rio de Janeiro and other cities.

“Daniel went after this information, but he couldn’t, the Ministry did not comment, did not respond to these doses”, revealed Dimas Covas. Last Tuesday, Soranz asked Butantan directly for a transfer of vaccines.

Covas also recalled that the Butantan Institute is the largest producer of vaccines against flu in South America. In 2021, 80 million doses were delivered to the federal government. There is still the additional contingent of 3.4 million doses.