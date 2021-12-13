Roller coaster latch releases with moving toy on Hopi Hari | Campinas and Region

THE Montezum roller coaster, one of the main attractions of the Hopi Hari theme park, in Vinhedo (SP), the operation was suspended last Saturday (11) after one of the locks come loose. This Monday (13), the administration confirmed that there was a technical stoppage due to what happened.

Images that went viral on social media show the toy in the middle of the route and one of the visitors displaying the piece that came loose at the top, while other patrons make an “X” sign using their arms.

In an official note, Hopi Hari clarified that the roller coaster cart was at the beginning of its route when the problem was identified. The lock that came off is the one that is in the lap of the visitors, holding the leg region and the abdomen.

“Right after the beginning of the cycle, still at the beginning of the attraction’s first climb, the visitor signaled the need to stop, making the ‘X’ sign with his arms above his head (protocol used in all attractions in the park, when a visitor, for some reason, requests the toy to stop), immediately, the team responsible for the operation suspended the cycle and began analyzing the occurrence”, says the text.

The technical stop took place at 17:40 with the arrival of all visitors who were in the carts. Workers with safety equipment removed the people from the roller coaster, who were led along the tracks.

Inspection and resumption of attraction

The attraction underwent a seat inspection and did not reopen on Saturday. Operation resumed on Sunday (12).

“The Hopi Hari emphasizes that it maintains daily inspections at the attraction – before releasing visitors to it – and, throughout the operation, the attendants double-check the locks and seat belts, before releasing the operating cycle. And, still, weekly, monthly, annual inspections and independent external audit, which are part of the preventive maintenance protocol of the Park’s attractions”, completed the entertainment center.

In the case of the Montezum roller coaster, in addition to the lock, the toy has a seat belt and the seats have “geometry and a side partition to help contain the visitor in their position,” explained the park.

“On the part in question, Hopi Hari emphasizes that it uses original parts, follows the attraction manufacturer’s manuals and guidelines and will share this occurrence with him, seeking improvements in the process. Therefore, the Park reiterates its commitment to act with transparency and responsibility and bring the best experience to your audience”, he added in the note.

The park emphasized that it invests in training its staff to monitor attraction cycles and quick service.

Almost ten years ago, in February 2012, a fatal accident killed a teenager because of a problem with the lock on the La Tour Eiffel free-fall tower. The girl collapsed and could not resist her injuries. Since then, the tower has not returned to operation, but remains at the entrance to the park.

The entertainment center has plans to renovate this attraction and reopen it. Initially, the reopening of the tower, now called Le Voyage, was scheduled for December this year, but the schedule was pushed back to the second half of 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

