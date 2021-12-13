Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Carlinhos Maia decide to donate to Bahia food collected in game played in Maceió | al

On November 29, Ronaldinho Gaúcho was the star of a festive game at Estádio Rei Pelé, in Maceió. The event brought together athletes, former players and artists and moved a large audience. In the field, R10 faced the friends of Alagoas influencer Carlinhos Maia, and the organization collected 30 tons of non-perishable food.
This Sunday, Ronaldinho, Carlinhos and Carla Marques, organizer of the event, met and decided to donate food to the city of Nova Alegria, punished by a storm in recent days. The south of Bahia suffered from a storm and many people were left homeless.
– The Joy Game came from an idea to help others. Initially, the donations would only be delivered to Alagoas, but, given the tragedy that took place in Bahia, we decided to help our brothers from Bahia. This would only be possible due to the engagement of artists and athletes in the event. Thank you all,” Carla explained.
Carlinhos Maia and Ronaldinho held a big event on November 29, in Maceió — Photo: Ailton Cruz/Gazeta de Alagoas
On his Instagram profile, Carlinhos said that, this month, he will also deliver food baskets in Maceió.
– The tons that we were going to donate to Maceió near Natal will be donated to the south of Bahia. As we already have all the food stocked due to the Joy Game, it’s easier to send it there. I will buy other tons to deliver in Maceio – posted the Alagoas.