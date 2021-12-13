Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Carlinhos Maia decide to donate to Bahia food collected in game played in Maceió | al

This Sunday, Ronaldinho, Carlinhos and Carla Marques, organizer of the event, met and decided to donate food to the city of Nova Alegria , punished by a storm in recent days. The south of Bahia suffered from a storm and many people were left homeless.

– The Joy Game came from an idea to help others. Initially, the donations would only be delivered to Alagoas, but, given the tragedy that took place in Bahia, we decided to help our brothers from Bahia. This would only be possible due to the engagement of artists and athletes in the event. Thank you all,” Carla explained.