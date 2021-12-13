Round of 16 of the Champions have Cristiano Ronaldo x Messi bombastic, and Benfica de Jorge Jesus doesn’t do well; see clashes

Uefa drew this Monday the clashes of the round of 16 of the Champions League

UEFA (Union of European Football Federations) drew this Monday (13) the clashes of the round of 16 of Champions League 2021/22.

The duels will start to be played in February 2022, as the continental competition takes its traditional break at the turn of the year.

See how the duels turned out:

Real Madrid x Benfica

Manchester City x Villarreal

Bayern Munchen x Madrid’s athletic

Liverpool x Red Bull Salzburg

Ajax x Inter Milan

youth x sporting

Manchester United x PSG

Lille x Chelsea

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Among the duels drawn, the one that caught the most attention was Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain, as the match will put the players face to face Cristiano Ronaldo, From red devils, and Lionel Messi, from the French club.

Another heavy clash is Bayern Munich vs Atlético Madrid, who have played until the end of champions in the past. Ajax x Inter Milan, two teams that are going through a great phase, it’s another great match.

The one who got it wrong was the coach’s Benfica Jorge Jesus. After managing to qualify in the bowl of souls in the group stage, the Encarnados will now have to face the mighty Real Madrid, leader of Laliga and greatest champions of champions of all times – and deciding at the Santiago Bernabéu.

getty

The round of 16 first leg matches will be played on the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd of February 2022.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The back duels are scheduled for March 8, 9, 15 and 16 of next year.

Clubs that qualified in 1st place in the group stage will have the advantage of deciding at home.

After defining the classifieds, there will be a new draw to know which will be the quarterfinals.

The grand final is scheduled for May 28, 2022, at the Krestovsky stadium in St. Petersburg (Russia).

It is worth remembering that, starting this season, there is no longer an away goal rule in knockout matches.