Round of 16 will have CR7 x Messi and Real Madrid x Benfica

The draw for the knockout of the Champions League 2021/22, held this morning (13), in the city of Nyon, Switzerland, headquarters of Uefa, defined the clashes of the sixteen European teams that qualified for the knockout of the main European competition. The most prominent clash in the round of 16 will be between Paris Saint-Germain, by Lionel Messi, against Manchester United, by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Another standout duel is Real Madrid, by Vinicius Jr, against Benfica, by Jorge Jesus. Bayern Munich will face Atlético Madrid in another heavyweight duel in the round of 16.

Defending champions Chelsea didn’t have an incredible group stage, but they escaped a heavier duel and will face Lille.

It is worth remembering that the qualified goal no longer exists — that is, the goal scored away from home will not be a tie-breaker. The teams that rank 2nd in their group play the first game at home, and the leaders decide at home.

The round of 16 first leg matches will be played on the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd of February. The return takes place on March 8, 9, 15 and 16.

See all matches:

Benfica x Real Madrid

Villareal vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan x Ajax

Sporting x Youth

PSG x Manchester United

Chelsea x Lille