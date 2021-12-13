Ruan’s Instagram post catches on and Grêmio fans detonates defender on social media: “Disrespected the club”

Grêmio did their homework this Thursday (9) by beating Atlético Mineiro by 4-3, in their Arena, but couldn’t get rid of Serie B. Imortal even got the help of Fortaleza, which in turn beat Bahia 2-1 at Arena Castelão, but in Caxias do Sul, Juventude managed to beat Corinthians 1-0 at Alfredo Jaconi and took the last vacancy in Serie A 2022.

Now, the board is trying to pick up the pieces so that the team is strong in Serie B in 2022 and returns to appear among the best teams in Brazil in 2023, in the elite of the national tournament. However, some players who were on the field last Thursday (9), are not very concerned with the feeling and what the fans think. That’s because defender Ruan posted a photo with a song by MC Lipi on his Instagram: Monday to Monday.

“The defender’s attitude revolted the Grêmio players, who did not forgive the defender on social networks: “Look at this, the guys disrespect the club and the fans for everyone to see and nobody does anything? What are they doing with Grêmio? Where are the charges? for these mercenaries? Said a fan.

Another member of the crowd believes that this relegation was engineered by directors who are inside the institution: “Man, what a bizarre thing they did with Grêmio. I’m more and more sure that everything was done on purpose,” said the fan who had his comment completed by another lover of the Immortal: “There’s a fucked-up scheme behind it, and hopefully one day someone investigates”, he concluded.

After the fall to Serie B, Grêmio’s board promised the fans that it will make a makeover soon. The trend is that in the coming days many players will be asked to leave the club.