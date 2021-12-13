Rubinho Barrichello gives a surprise kiss on the mouth of a Band reporter; see video

Rubinho Barrichello was interviewed by his own girlfriend, Paloma Tocci, in the broadcast of the Stock Car race this Sunday (12), by band, and ended up surprising. The pilot ended the conversation by giving the reporter a kiss.

Even before the interview, the journalist and the famous man interacted with the Show do Esporte team on the screen and exchanged affection. She joked:

“I think you won’t know which box I’m in, no, imagine. I’m in his box, of course, Rubens Barrichello, better known to me as ‘my candy’”.

Rubinho then spoke about the expectation of being on the podium of the day’s race, and Paloma concluded: “We’ll see if I can meet you there on the podium in a little while then.”

Immediately, the Band reporter took off the protective mask she was wearing and gave her boyfriend a kiss, who burst out laughing. “With the right to kiss”, was amused the journalist, who said goodbye to the live entry.

Last month, Barrichello was the highlight of Jornal da Band, during his special appearance alongside Paloma Tocci, straight from the São Paulo channel’s studio at the Interlagos racetrack, in São Paulo.

In his first talk about the dispute between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the former Scuderia Ferrari driver fumbled and called the presenter by her intimate nickname, “bombom”, and left both her and the news crew without a reaction.

“This championship is special. An exciting contest between Hamilton and Verstappen. Subject to Rubens Barrichello, speaking of love, right…”, began Paloma Tocci. “For 19 years he wrote his beautiful story in Formula 1“, continued.

Then the anchor asked the guest the first question. “Rubens, we are in the final stretch. A point-to-point dispute between these two. A very exciting contest. You’ve already lived it, right? Goodnight…”, completed.

Rubinho Barrichello smiled at his girlfriend and said: “Good night, my sweet! I’m flattered to be able to tell a little of this story around here. It’s so much emotion. I’ve experienced many things, but this championship is awesome, it’s on fire“.