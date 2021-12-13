Rubinho Barrichello surprises and kisses a live band reporter; watch video· TV news

The Band audience that followed the Stock Car race broadcast this Sunday (12) was taken by surprise. Interviewed by his own girlfriend, Paloma Tocci, Rubinho Barrichello ended the conversation by giving the reporter a kiss — the couple resumed their relationship in October, after a brief breakup.

The show of affection between the journalist and the pilot started even before the interview. In her interaction with the Show do Esporte team on the screen, the reporter joked: “I don’t think you’ll know which box I’m in, no, imagine. I’m in his box, of course, Rubens Barrichello, better known to me as ‘my bonbon'”.

He spoke about his anticipation of being on the podium for the day’s race, and Paloma concluded: “We’ll see if I can see you there on the podium in a little while then.” She then took off the mask she was wearing and gave her boyfriend a kiss, who burst out laughing. “With the right to kiss,” the journalist had fun when saying goodbye to her colleagues on the stage of the attraction.

See Paloma and Barrichello’s kiss:

Affection with pizza taste

It is not the first time that Paloma and the pilot have declared themselves in front of the cameras. Barrichello revealed last month that he lost a bet and had to pay the Band team a round of pizza because he praised the host live during the Interlagos GP broadcast.

Paloma Tocci had called Rubinho “my love” in Jornal da Band two days before, and the pilot responded with “my candy”. The video went viral on social media. Rubinho revealed that the fact was a bet between the two of something that had already happened behind the scenes of sports coverage.

“I missed a dinner here for all these guys,” said Rubinho. “Did you miss a dinner?” asked Glenda Kozlowski, who runs the post-race at Show do Sport.

“I missed it, because Paloma was passing her text and she said: ‘I’m here with my love,’ and I saw it,” the motorsport commentator began.

That’s when Rubinho revealed the agreement: “If you repeat it on air, I’ll buy dinner for everyone here.” Glenda and Elia Júnior cheered: “Paloma! Paloma! Paloma! Thank you, Paloma.” “I’ll bring you some wine to make it easier for you, Rubinho”, joked Elia Júnior.