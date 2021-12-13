Rui Costa and Jair Bolsonaro fly over areas affected by rain in BA

State and federal authorities visited the areas affected by the floods in the Far South of Bahia, this Sunday morning, in two different delegations. Approximately 70,000 people have already been affected, and 3,700 have been left homeless, according to the Fire Department.

Governor Rui Costa flew over and visited the areas affected by the rains in the interior of Bahia, accompanied by his team. President Jair Bolsonaro also flew over the region, alongside ministers.

Rui was also accompanied by Senator Jaques Wagner and Secretary of State Infrastructure, Marcus Cavalcanti. The governor’s itinerary included the municipalities of Jucuruçu, Itamaraju, Medeiros Neto, Teixeira de Freitas and Prado. According to the State Department of Communication, the purpose of the visit was to diagnose the damage caused by the storms and draw up a plan to support the reconstruction of the cities.

Since last Wednesday (8), a task force formed by the Military Fire Department of Bahia (CBMBA), the Air Group of the Military Police (Graer) and the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection (Sudec) has been working on the rescue and assistance to residents of flooded regions. According to Secom, the State Infrastructure Department (Seinfra) and other state government institutions carry out surveys and take the possible measures for the recovery of damaged roads, bridges and other structures.

President Jair Bolsonaro and the ministers of @mdregional_br and of the @MinCitizenship are already flying over areas affected by heavy rains, in southern Bahia (BA). The Federal Government is already working on several fronts to contain the damage caused in the affected cities. pic.twitter.com/DgLABXACI2 — SecomVc (@secomvc) December 12, 2021

President Jair Bolsonaro was with the ministers of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, of Citizenship, João Roma and of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. The federal government authorized Brazilian Army troops to work in the rescue and relocation of homeless people. Federal Civil Defense teams are also in the affected regions of the state.