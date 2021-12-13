Sainz celebrates Ferrari “in the right place at the right time” in Abu Dhabi

Carlos Sainz finished 2021 championship ahead of Charles Leclerc (Photo: Ferrari)

F1 IN ABU DHABI: VERSTAPPEN PASS HAMILTON AT END AND IS CHAMPION! | Briefing

Carlos Sainz capped a great first season for Ferrari with a podium at the Abu Dhabi GP, this Sunday (12), in the decision that gave the Formula 1 world title to Max Verstappen. After starting in fifth place, the Spaniard took advantage of the incidents of the race and the abandonment of Sergio Pérez to secure third place, which means his fourth podium of the season — and according to the driver himself, a deserved celebration for his debut year in the team. Maranello, the most traditional on the F1 grid.

“I will definitely [comemorar], certainly. After everything that happened and that last safety car, we were in the right place at the right time, with a good pace and a podium to end a magical season”, said Sainz. “My first year with Ferrari, and fifth place in the championship”, celebrated the driver.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Carlos Sainz said he had lived a “magic season” in 2021 for Ferrari (Photo: Ferrari)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

The result of the last race of the year was crucial for Sainz on the leaderboard, as with 15 points for third place, the Spaniard overtook Charles Leclerc – who finished tenth. Thus, in his first season with Ferrari, driver #55 managed to finish the championship in fifth place, behind only Mercedes and Red Bull cars. About the fight for the world title, the pilot chose not to give an opinion.

“I was doing really well since qualifying,” pointed out Sainz, who won two positions during the 58-lap contest. “With a safety car at the end, our nerves were on edge and we needed to keep a cool head. I think whoever won, deserved it”, concluded the Spaniard.

Sainz ended the championship with 164.5 points, just 4.5 goals more than McLaren’s Lando Norris. Right after that appears Leclerc, Carlos’ teammate at Ferrari, who reached 159 with the point he added in the last race of the year. Now, Formula 1 returns only in 2022 with pre-season testing and the first stage of the year: the Bahrain GP, ​​between 18 and 20 March.

The last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP (Video: TSN)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.