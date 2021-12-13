Second city in Rio considers experiencing an influenza epidemic | Health

Disclosure Japeri Chamber

The flu epidemic, which hits the capital, reached Baixada Fluminense. Japeri announced that the city has registered a large number of people with flu symptoms and confirmed that he believes there is an epidemic. The contamination may have already spread. A document from the State Department of Health (SES), obtained by GLOBO, shows that there has been a significant increase in cases of flu-like illness in emergency care units (UPAs) in at least six municipalities: Queimados, Itaboraí, São Gonçalo, Niterói , Mosque and Saint Peter of the Village.

According to SES, Belford Roxo, Duque de Caxias and São João de Meriti — all in the Baixada — also reported, through the Notifiable Diseases System (Sinan), of the Ministry of Health, a greater circulation of influenza.

For researcher Leonardo Bastos, from the Covid-19 BR Observatory, one of the creators of Fiocruz’s InfoGripe bulletin, the entire state is already experiencing an influenza epidemic — although the state government has rejected, at first, to attribute this label to the epidemiological situation of the River.

“I would say that the state is in an epidemic, yes. Same logic as in the capital, cases and hospitalizations increased and spread,” he says.

The professor of epidemiology at UERJ Gulnar Azevedo agrees that the metropolitan region of Rio is already in an epidemic situation, which can quickly spread to the entire state. She explains that there is no exact point to consider the state of the epidemic, but that points in the case of influenza are key: the growing number of cases, the number of cities that perceive the increase in care for people with suspected flu and the rate of high positivity for the disease:

“It is an unexpected moment for the number of cases of influenza A. We see every day the number of cities with confirmed cases increasing, which indicates that the virus is circulating rapidly. The risk of becoming an epidemic in the entire state is very great “, says the expert.

This week, Fiocruz issued an alert that the trend is for the virus to spread across the country. Sought, the state Department of Health says it believes there is an epidemic only in the capital and the rest of the metropolitan region sees an increase in cases. The folder also claims to have put in place a contingency plan to assist patients in the UPAs administered by the state.

Start by capital

The presentation “Update of the Covid-19 and Influenza Epidemiological Scenario”, a state government document obtained by GLOBO, shows, in graphs, the evolution of the number of cases of flu syndrome in some state UPAs — a phenomenon that, according to the report, has begun to take place on November 22, in the city of Rio.

Among the units outside the capital mentioned in the text, the first to register an increase in demand for flu cases was São Gonçalo I, on the 26th. On the 29th, a similar increase in flow was noticed at the UPA São Gonçalo II ( Santa Luzia). The units in Itaboraí, Mesquita and Niterói began to receive more patients on December 1st. Then, it was the turn of the UPAs of Queimados and São Pedro da Aldeia to register an increase in the number of flu-like illnesses, on the 2nd.

With 54.1% vaccine coverage for influenza in the last campaign, Duque de Caxias had a high that in some units reached a level of 300%, informs the city. Niterói had an increase of around 30%, according to the municipality. Most people had mild cases; among those tested, the negative diagnosis for Covid-19 predominated.

According to the state’s presentation, the positivity rate for influenza A in samples analyzed by the Noel Nutels Central Laboratory (Lacen-RJ) jumped from 10.19% in the week of November 14 to 20, to 53.11% between December 1st and 6th. In the first reference period, 432 samples were analyzed; in the second, 1013.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate for SARS-Cov-2, the Covid-19 virus, dropped from 5.5% between November 14th and 20th to 2.6% between November 29th and December 5th. 3234 samples were analyzed in the first period and 6270 in the second, according to the document.

Highest high was in children

The SES report was included on the agenda of the December regular meeting of the Bipartite Intermanagers Commission (CIB), which took place on Thursday. It brings together representatives of the Unified Health System (SUS) of the state and municipalities and usually addresses emerging issues from an epidemiological point of view, such as Covid-19, whose indicators continue to decline. cases of flu syndrome throughout the state network of UPAs grew 239.53% in the last 14 days. During this period, the average number of calls per day jumped from 167 to 4 thousand.

Last week, the report highlights, the high was higher among children, whose average today is 826 calls per day — 1695% more than the average of four weeks ago, which revolved around 46 calls. Among adults, the increase was 2515% in one month. The average number of more severe cases that end up in the so-called red room went from 22 to 19, a drop of 14%.

As an example, the presentation includes data on the movement of some units due to the advance of influenza in Rio de Janeiro. She also mentions UPAs where no increase in demand was noted, such as Campos dos Goytacazes, Magé and Nova Iguaçu. The document does not show, however, the situation of all state UPAs. GLOBO asked SES for these data, but got no response.

In relation to the city of Rio, epicenter of the explosion of cases, the SES report corroborates the scenario of rapid contamination. Of the eight state UPAs mentioned in the study, Botafogo and Jacarepaguá were some of those that had a sharper increase in demand — no wonder they are on the list of units that have received or will receive tents to assist in welcoming the population. In addition to them, the Copacabana and Campo Grande II UPAs also stand out for their high rates.

On the 22nd of last month, when the first sudden growth in attendance was registered, the alert focused on the UPAs Engenho Novo, Copacabana and Jacarepaguá. In these last two units, the total number of visits reached a peak in early December.

On the 23rd, the UPAs in Botafogo and Penha also had a noticeable high. A little more than a week later, the Botafogo unit reached one of the biggest marks of daily care in the city throughout the year, if not the biggest among those listed in the study, with approximately 500 records. UPA Campo Grande II reached a similar level.

At UPA Tijuca, a sudden jump in the number of daily appointments was noticed on the 25th. UPA Ilha do Governador has been maintaining sustained growth since the beginning of December.