See how the vaccine passport for travelers works







Handling at the São Paulo International Airport in the city of Guarulhos (SP) Photo: Willian Moreira / Futura Press

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), determined this Saturday, 11, that the travelers present proof of vaccination against covid-19 to enter Brazil. The decision contradicted a series of statements by President Jair Bolsonaro, who has criticized the restriction. The measure is adopted in other countries and advocated by experts to stop the coronavirus, especially with the discovery of the Ômicron variant.

The federal government announced that it would determine the proof of vaccination schedule and a five-day quarantine for unvaccinated travelers from last Saturday, 11. The implementation, however, was postponed by the Ministry of Health a week after the hacker attack on the systems of folder.

Barroso’s decision has raised doubts. Can the STF plenary still revoke? From when does the measure take effect? How is it for children and other people who have not had access to the vaccine? Do other countries already require a vaccination passport?

Why did Barroso take the step of demanding a passport for the vaccine?

In the decision, the minister mentions the seriousness of the pandemic, especially “with the existence of denial authorities”. The order was given in response to a lawsuit filed by the Rede Sustentabilidade party, which accuses the government of “omission” for not reviewing restrictions on international landings. The government of São Paulo also asked to be included in the Network’s action. In November, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) had recommended that travelers arriving by air present proof of full vaccination and undergo an RT-PCR or antigen test.

Is the requirement for proof of vaccination already valid?

The decision takes effect from the notification of the government agencies involved in border control – Ministries of Civil Affairs, Justice, Health and Infrastructure. The official communication must leave the STF this Monday, 13.

And what was the government’s reaction?

This Monday, the 13th, the federal government to edit a new ordinance with rules for the entry of travelers into Brazil, given the decision of Barroso. This Sunday, 12, there was a meeting of representatives of the Civil House, Ministry of Health, Infrastructure and Foreign Affairs, in addition to Anvisa and the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), which is analyzing possible appeals to the minister’s decision.

Is there a possibility for the federal government to appeal?

According to the report of the Estadão/Broadcast, the AGU will wait for notification from the STF to assess the possibility of appeal.

Does the measure apply to air, ship and land transport passengers?

The decision of the STF minister establishes the mandatory presentation to the airline responsible for the flight, before boarding, of proof of vaccination. For entry by land, Barroso defined the requirement of “presenting proof of vaccination and other documents, ‘whenever requested'”. There was no specification for ship passengers.

How should I prove my vaccination?

The measure determines that there must be the presentation of a vaccine passport, printed or electronically, with immunizers approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency or by the World Health Organization (WHO). It does not specify, however, the forms of proof that should be adopted. This must be indicated by the federal government.

I can’t access Connect SUS. What do I do?

If there is no stabilization of the application Connect SUS, the federal government must present new alternatives for proof of vaccination. This Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported that the process of recovering records of Brazilians vaccinated against covid-19 in the country, contained in the Connect SUS platform, was completed. However, there was no disclosure of the expected date for the restoration, nor the specification of the systems that are still violated. You can also access proof of vaccine through local government apps.

Will proof of unused vaccines be accepted in the Brazilian national immunization campaign?

Yes, as long as it is a WHO-approved immunizer.

What happens to those who do not prove their vaccination?

When the measure starts to take effect, travelers who are able to be vaccinated and who, even so, cannot prove immunization, will be prevented from entering the country. Barroso took into account the advance of the Ômicron variant. At least eight cases of the new strain have already been confirmed in national territory.

Does the decision apply to people who did not have access to the vaccine?

Barroso highlighted that the vaccine passport may be replaced by a mandatory five-day quarantine for travelers considered ineligible for vaccination, by medical recommendation, or for tourists coming from countries where immunization agents are not available. At the end of the period, they must undergo antigen testing or RT-PCR to be released.

Will the STF plenary still evaluate the decision? When?

The preliminary decision will still pass through the scrutiny of the other ministers in the virtual plenary. Barroso asked for an extraordinary session, starting and ending next Wednesday, 15th, for the collegiate to analyze the topic and judge whether or not the new rules determined by him are maintained. The court goes into recess on the next 17th.

Do other countries also require a vaccine passport?

Yes. As shown by the survey of the state, most countries require proof of vaccination against the disease caused by the new coronavirus and its variants. Check the determinations on different continents.