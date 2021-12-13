See the list of the prize facing the curse · TV News

The HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) released, this Monday (13), the list of Golden Globe nominees 2022. The award fell out of favor and was boycotted in Hollywood in the last year. The organization’s mission is to prove that it has made room for diversity.
The winners’ unveiling ceremony is scheduled for January 9, but has yet to be secured on US TV for the first time in decades. A long-time Golden Globe partner, NBC opted to cancel the airing in 2022 as a form of retaliation against HFPA.
The award, which was once considered one of the most important in cinema and television, in addition to serving as a thermometer for the Oscar, was already losing relevance in recent years. Unethical practices such as delivering expensive gifts and paying for travel organizers were common.
The Golden Globes fell from grace in January of this year, when a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the entity had not had black members for more than 20 years.
In an attempt to clean up its image, the HFPA made a series of changes to its bylaws to promote the entry of new members and create more diversity among its members. The advertising market and several Hollywood celebrities defended a boycott of the event and demanded firm attitudes to return to attend the ceremony.
According to the organization of the Golden Globes, more than 20 new members were accepted after the changes were made. Black people were put in charge of recruiting the newcomers. The statute went through a reformulation, with the prohibition of gifts and restriction on paid travel.
Golden Globe 2022: Nominees
See the full list below –winners will be announced on January 9, a Sunday:
Best Movie – Drama
- Belfast
- in the rhythm of the heart
- Dune
- King Richard: Creating Champions
- Dog Attack
Best Film – Comedy/Musical
- Cyrano
- don’t look up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Love sublime love
Best Film Direction
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg – Love, Sublime Love
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune
best screenplay in film
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs
- Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Actor in Film – Drama
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – Attack of the Dogs
- Will Smith – King Richard: Creating Champions
- Denzel Washington – The Trage of Macbeth
Best Actress in Film – Drama
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga – Gucci House
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actor in Film – Comedy/Musical
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos – In A Neighborhood in New York
Best Actress in Film – Comedy/Musical
- Marion Cotillard – Annette
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone – Cruella
- Rachel Zegler – Love, Sublime Love
Best supporting actor in film
- Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – In the Rhythm of the Heart
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – Attack of the Dogs
Best supporting actress in a film
- Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
- Ariana DeBose – Love, Sublime Love
- Kirsten Dunst – Attack of the Dogs
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard: Creating Champions
- Ruth Negga – Identity
Best soundtrack in film
- Alexandre Desplat – The French Chronicle
- Germaine Franco – Enchantment
- Jonny Greenwood – Attack of the Dogs
- Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
- Hans Zimmer – Dune
best original song in movie
- Be Alive – Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)
- Dos Oruguitas – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)
- Down to Joy – Van Morrison (Belfast)
- Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home) – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
- No Time to Die – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)
best foreign film
- Apartment Number 6
- Drive My Car
- God’s hand
- the hero
- Parallel Mothers
best animated film
- Charm
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best TV series – Drama
- Lupine
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Round 6
- succession
Best Actor in TV Series – Drama
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – Round 6
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Omar Sy – Lupine
Best Actress in TV Series – Drama
- Use Fertilizer – In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
- Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez – Pose
Best TV Series – Comedy/Musical
- the great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- ted lasso
Best Actor in TV Series – Comedy/Musical
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in TV Series – Comedy/Musical
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Tracee Ellis-Ross – Black-ish
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best limited series, anthology or telefilm
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
Best actor in a limited series, anthology or telefilm
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best actress in a limited series, anthology or telefilm
- Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Best supporting actor in a series
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Oh Yeong-su – Round 6
Best supporting actress in a series
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Duty – Dopesick
- Andie McDowell – Maid
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso