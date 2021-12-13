See the list of the prize facing the curse · TV News

The HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) released, this Monday (13), the list of Golden Globe nominees 2022 . The award fell out of favor and was boycotted in Hollywood in the last year. The organization’s mission is to prove that it has made room for diversity.

The winners’ unveiling ceremony is scheduled for January 9, but has yet to be secured on US TV for the first time in decades. A long-time Golden Globe partner, NBC opted to cancel the airing in 2022 as a form of retaliation against HFPA.

The award, which was once considered one of the most important in cinema and television, in addition to serving as a thermometer for the Oscar, was already losing relevance in recent years. Unethical practices such as delivering expensive gifts and paying for travel organizers were common.

The Golden Globes fell from grace in January of this year, when a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the entity had not had black members for more than 20 years.

In an attempt to clean up its image, the HFPA made a series of changes to its bylaws to promote the entry of new members and create more diversity among its members. The advertising market and several Hollywood celebrities defended a boycott of the event and demanded firm attitudes to return to attend the ceremony.

According to the organization of the Golden Globes, more than 20 new members were accepted after the changes were made. Black people were put in charge of recruiting the newcomers. The statute went through a reformulation, with the prohibition of gifts and restriction on paid travel.

Golden Globe 2022: Nominees

See the full list below –winners will be announced on January 9, a Sunday:

Best Movie – Drama

Belfast

in the rhythm of the heart

Dune

King Richard: Creating Champions

Dog Attack

Best Film – Comedy/Musical

Cyrano

don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Love sublime love

Best Film Direction

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – Love, Sublime Love

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

best screenplay in film

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Actor in Film – Drama

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – Attack of the Dogs

Will Smith – King Richard: Creating Champions

Denzel Washington – The Trage of Macbeth

Best Actress in Film – Drama

Best Actor in Film – Comedy/Musical

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In A Neighborhood in New York

Best Actress in Film – Comedy/Musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – Love, Sublime Love

Best supporting actor in film

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – In the Rhythm of the Heart

Kodi Smit-McPhee – Attack of the Dogs

Best supporting actress in a film

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – Love, Sublime Love

Kirsten Dunst – Attack of the Dogs

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard: Creating Champions

Ruth Negga – Identity

Best soundtrack in film

Alexandre Desplat – The French Chronicle

Germaine Franco – Enchantment

Jonny Greenwood – Attack of the Dogs

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer – Dune

best original song in movie

Be Alive – Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)

Dos Oruguitas – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)

Down to Joy – Van Morrison (Belfast)

Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home) – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

No Time to Die – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)

best foreign film

Apartment Number 6

Drive My Car

God’s hand

the hero

Parallel Mothers

best animated film

Charm

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best TV series – Drama

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

Round 6

succession

Best Actor in TV Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Round 6

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine

Best Actress in TV Series – Drama

Use Fertilizer – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez – Pose

Best TV Series – Comedy/Musical

the great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

ted lasso

Best Actor in TV Series – Comedy/Musical

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in TV Series – Comedy/Musical

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis-Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best limited series, anthology or telefilm

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best actor in a limited series, anthology or telefilm

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best actress in a limited series, anthology or telefilm

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best supporting actor in a series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su – Round 6

Best supporting actress in a series