see what are the benefits for your health

Taking care of your health has never been easier. Today, studies already demonstrate the advantages of a series of foods that are accessible and rich in benefits for our body. One of them is basil. See how it can be used.

Basil tea has been a great health ally for having medicinal properties. This means that the regular consumption of basil can help from simpler treatments, such as colds, to other longer-lasting benefits.

basil tea

One of the richest properties of basil is to help clean the body. As it is quite natural, basil can even be used in gargles, in preparing meals and in teas to be consumed at any time of the day.

First, it is important to talk about the benefits of basil in treating colds and flu. For those who have bronchitis, basil tea provides great relief. It has antioxidant and essential oil properties that help clean the body.

In addition, for all these properties, basil tea allows a relaxation of the muscles and facilitates breathing. It is also ideal for improving blood pressure. And it also has anti-inflammatory properties. You have to like to use basil tea to alleviate the symptoms of pain such as cramps, poor digestion, as well as helping to treat sore throats.

In addition, basil tea helps improve your skin and health. It also strengthens the immune system and kidney function. Another great advantage of regular consumption of basil is to reduce stress, anxiety and improve sleep.

The drink is made very simply. Just get 5 basil leaves and 2 cups of water. Mash the basil, boil the water and then add the crushed basil. Wait 5 minutes. Strain and serve immediately afterwards.