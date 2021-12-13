See what are the reflexes of iron deficiency in the body

Photo: Disclosure





According to data from the World Health Organization, approximately 33% of non-pregnant women, 40% of pregnant women and 42% of children worldwide are anemic and the main cause of anemia is anemia. iron deficiency in the body. A silent evil that few people know they have.

Cardiologist Hélio Osmo, president of the SBMF (Brazilian Society of Pharmaceutical Medicine) and manager of the medical area of ​​Zambon Pharmaceuticals, explains that people have the habit of associating the symptoms of lack of iron with other issues considered less serious.

“The symptoms of iron deficiency are mild and subjective, such as excessive tiredness and sleep and difficulty performing complex tasks that require attention. People often associate this fatigue with overwork, a bad night’s sleep or a routine full of tasks. With this, people end up without seeking a doctor and learn to live with the problem,” he said.

Other factors that can help in the perception of the problem are:

– loss of hair

– weakening of the nails

Women and children up to 5 years of age are the most affected by iron deficiency. In both cases, the lack of proper nutrition is the main cause of the problem.

“Iron deficiency basically happens because people do not ingest iron. It is possible to ingest it with correct food. The ideal is to eat dark green vegetables, such as broccoli, spinach, and also meat. More and more people are avoiding red meat, as it has a type of fat that is harmful, but causes nutritional deficiencies,” warns Osmo.

Menstruation aggravates the lack of minerals in women, “from the fourth day of menstruation, the patient already has iron deficiency”, says the doctor.

What are the consequences of the problem?

The disability when can lead to anemia, but the effects are felt long before reaching the worst point.

“The child has impaired cognitive development, has learning difficulties at school. In the case of minors, they have difficulty in developing speech, understanding situations. In other words, it is a cognitive deficiency that will accompany these children throughout their lives and then they may find it difficult to recover”, points out the cardiologist.

And, it adds harm to women’s health.

“In adolescence, women are in school and hinders learning, makes you sleepy, has hair loss, broken nails and especially lack of attention. In adulthood, professional women, who have a lot of demand in their daily lives, have a very tired. They are associated with menstruation and dietary deficiency, because the urban diet we have does not facilitate iron replacement.”

Among children, up to three years of age, pediatricians recommend iron replacement. In the case of adults, the doctor points out that the use of multivitamins is not always indicated.

“Iron supplements in adulthood are together with multivitamin compounds, which compete with iron in intestinal absorption and it ends up being left behind, because it is a large molecule and the intestine needs to spend more energy for absorption”, he says Osmos.

How to notice the lack of iron in the body?

It is best to keep a healthy diet and keep the medical routine up to date. The diagnosis is made from a blood test that measures the level of ferritin, a protein produced by the liver, responsible for storing iron in the body.

In the child, the laboratory test is only performed when there is an infection or when the child is pale and the doctor wants to detect anemia.

Does the elderly have an iron deficiency problem?

Elderly people also have relevant iron deficiency rates. Naturally, from the age of 60 onwards, there is a loss of bone mass, muscle mass and the elderly find it difficult to eat chewing foods because of teething problems, which makes digestion difficult.

“They eat less, prefer to drink fluids and with that, the entry of various nutrients ends up being impaired: protein, micronutrients, antioxidant nutrients. Elderly people have iron deficiency, due to the nutritional deficiency of the main source of iron, which is the meat”, advises the specialist.

In addition to drowsiness, tiredness and malaise, lack of the mineral exacerbates the symptoms of other natural aging diseases, as it has less defense.

“The elderly also learn to live with the problem, because until they become pale, which is the main symptom of anemia, they will live with the deficiency a lot”, observes Hélio.

And he warns: “Iron deficiency aggravates the other deficiencies of the elderly. He will be less able to recover from pneumonia, visual, hearing and attention deficits may worsen.”

*With information from Portal R7