See what the 2022 calendar looks like

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and several lives lost as a result of the disease, in the last two years the requests for pensions due to death have increased. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the growth has been more than 50%, according to data from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

The death pension is a right guaranteed by the INSS to the deceased insured’s dependents. Due to the large number of orders, the analysis has taken longer. As a result, access to money took longer.

Pension for death in 2022

The INSS released the calendar with pension payments for death next year. Dependents of policyholders who received a minimum wage are preferred. Dependents are considered those with the highest degree of kinship.

For example, partners, children and equated are considered dependents. The second class of dependents includes parents. In third class are the brothers of the deceased insured.

Thus, the dependent who wants to guarantee the right to pension on death in 2022 needs to prove kinship with the deceased insured. Therefore, it is necessary to present the insured person’s death certificate, as well as prove that the insured person was receiving retirement pension or that he/she was up to date with the INSS contribution.

Finally, it is also necessary to prove the deceased insured’s financial dependence to justify the death pension as a dependent.

The death benefit payment schedule in 2022 is divided into amounts up to one minimum wage. And a second calendar for those who earn more than that.

In this way, whoever receives the minimum wage base salary starts to receive it on January 25th and runs until February 7th. Then it’s time to pay for those who earn more than the minimum wage, starting from February 1st to February 7th.