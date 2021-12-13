See who won and who lost space after Ceni’s return to Tricolor

Two months ago at São Paulo, Rogério Ceni led the team in 13 games and, despite the short period of work, he promoted some changes in relation to the work of Hernán Crespo. With that, some athletes gained space, while others had to conform to a certain ostracism.

Igor Gomes is a symbolic case. The midfielder was not a starter with Hernán Crespo, although he constantly entered the games, but he became one of Rogério Ceni’s first options. The young man revealed in Cotia pleases the coach for his physical strength, game reading and tactical commitment, contributing a lot in the defensive transition.

Igor Gomes played all 13 of Rogério Ceni’s games in this second spell at São Paulo. The only other athlete from the squad who also participated in all the team’s commitments under the coach’s command is Tiago Volpi, who did not lack the Tricolor in the entire Brasileirão.

Another player who also benefited from the arrival of Rogério Ceni was Reinaldo. The left-back, despite having finished the season as the leader of the assists of São Paulo, with 11 passes for goal, had been taking turns in the starting lineup with Welington. In many of the times, the young man revealed in Cotia seemed to be ahead in the dispute to be among the starting 11, but it was the shirt 6 who ended up consolidating in the position after the return of the former tricolor goalkeeper.

In the same way that some names in the squad took advantage of the arrival of Rogério Ceni to try to gain space, others ended up having fewer opportunities since the arrival of the new coach. Leo is an example of this. The defender got used to being a starter in the tricolor defense, playing alongside Miranda and Arboleda, but gradually things started to change in the final stretch of the season.

Léo started the “Era Ceni” as a starter, as Arboleda was defending the Ecuadorian team in the qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar. In the new coach’s third game at São Paulo, however, he returned to the bench.

But the supporting status was short-lived. Trying to make the team more versatile, Ceni bet on the scheme with three defenders after the first games in charge of São Paulo and, with that, Léo was back in the starting line-up. However, when the team played with a defensive line consisting of four athletes, Arboleda and Miranda were the first choices.

On vacation, the cast of São Paulo re-enacts on January 10th. As the debut of the Campeonato Paulista is scheduled for the 26th of the same month, Rogério Ceni will have just two weeks of pre-season. The period is short, but essential for athletes to convince the coach that they deserve chances on the team.

