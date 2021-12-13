Senator Fabiano Contarato announces departure from the Network and affiliation with PT | Holy Spirit

“I am immensely grateful for the fellowship and respect I had during the period in which I was able to represent the party in the Federal Senate, in a journey in defense of a more just and egalitarian country that defends its people and preserves its natural resources,” said the senator in a statement .

Contarato also disclosed that received invitation from various parties and justified the choice for PT.

“After receiving and analyzing invitations from subtitles in the progressive camp, I communicate my decision to join the Workers’ Party (PT), which will be carried out at an opportune moment. With the social militancy and the PT leaders, I intend to join efforts for the country resume its path of development, full employment, defense of human rights, protection and opportunity for the poorest, state support for minorities, combating all types of inequality, investing in health and education,” says part of the congressman’s text.

According to Contarato, PT governments “returned the country’s international credibility, allowed the poor to attend university, expanded the education structure in the country, opened the basement of the dictatorship with the National Truth Commission, democratized society’s participation in government decisions, they generated economic growth in line with successful social policies, they gave Brazilians back their national pride.”

“Their errors were investigated and duly punished by the Justice. I argue that the law applies to everyone and must be complied with no matter who it hurts. We follow along with Brazilians to, with hope and strength, overcome the darkness of ignorance that victimizes Brazil . The Citizens Constitution of 1988 is our compass”, concludes the note.

The senator was born in Nova Venécia, in the interior of Espírito Santo, and lives with his family in Vila Velha, in Greater Vitória. Before being elected senator, Contarato was a professor, lecturer, humanitarian activist and police officer in Espírito Santo since 1992.

He was a Traffic Crime delegate for over 10 years. He also assumed the general direction of the State Department of Transit (Detran) and acted as general inspector at the State Secretariat for Control and Transparency (Secont).