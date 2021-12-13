Separation of Zezé Di Camargo and Zilú turned into a scandal and ended up in court

It wasn’t a fairy tale. The love story of Zezé Di Camargo and Zilu Godoi ended after three decades, in 2012, in a media scandal: the betrayal of the countryman who became famous for the lines of “É o Amor”. The former couple spoke again in the new series on Netflix, whose title is the name of the biggest success of Zezé and Luciano. Former wounds of the Camargo family, such as separation, were reopened in the five-episode documentary.

Zezé Di Camargo and Graciele Lacerda got engaged this year. Image: Instagram Play

The divorce was signed two years after the breakup. Zilu moved to Miami, in the United States, where he still lives. During the years in which she was married, the businesswoman had already heard about her husband’s alleged infidelities, but it was through a friend that she realized that the thing was more serious.

“It was the first time I was sure I was betrayed. Then the house fell,” Zilu said in an interview with Veja magazine in 2014. She confronted Zezé, who confirmed her involvement with another woman. Zilu didn’t know Graciele Lacerda, who took a few years after the breakup to appear with him as a girlfriend at public events.

The separation process was painful — both for Zezé and Zilu’s family and for Graciele, who was blamed for causing the marital crisis. At the doc, Graciele cries and says that she asked God for her current fiancé to disappear from her life in a moment of anguish.

Zezé himself has said that he betrayed his ex-wife more than once. “This thing of getting ready, taking one here, another there. I had a phase in which, married, I was a real ‘catcher’. This lasted a long time, about ten years”, stated the singer to the magazine Contigo!, in 2013.

Heritage and pinpricks

With a lot of money at stake, the ex-couple’s fight ended up in the courts and to this day, it turns and moves, the exchanges of pinpricks rekindle the rivalry. In July of this year, for example, Zezé celebrated the victory of his ex-wife’s action for sharing goods.

“Unfortunately I was immature. In a moment of emotion and despair, I signed all the documents he wanted me to sign. So much so that a farm, worth R$ 30 million, he gave me R$ 2 million from me, and it would be more,” Zilu reacted on social media.

“I am also Francisco’s daughter”

Zilú lives in Miami and participates in the series ‘É o Amor’, on Netflix. Image: Image: Reproduction/[email protected]

Zilu understands that it was the foundation for Zezé Di Camargo to explode as a singer alongside his brother Luciano — something he doesn’t agree with, at least in full. In a period of financial difficulty, Zilu even sold a wedding ring to put food in the house.

It would be frivolous to say that the duo wouldn’t exist without me, but I can say that I was always at the base of this family and this empire that we built. I’m also Francisco’s daughter – Zilú in an interview with ” Veja”.

For Zezé, it is not possible to attribute his professional success to the woman he lived with for 30 years and the mother of his three children, Wanessa, Igor and Camilla.