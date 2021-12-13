Shantal Verdelho: After Leaked Audio About Obstetric Violence, Influencer Announces ‘Would Move Away From Social Media’ | Pop & Art

This Sunday (12), the audio of an intimate conversation by influencer Shantal Verdelho was leaked on social networks. In the publication, she claimed to have been the victim of obstetric violence during the birth of her youngest daughter, born in September 2021. Shantal accused obstetrician Renato Kalil of using profanity against her during childbirth and exposing her intimacy to the child’s father, Mateus Verdelho, during the procedure and also for third parties.
At the end of the day, the influencer posted a note about the case on her Instagram profile with a post written by her staff. The text said that Shantal will move away from social media “to be in the family”. He also says that she is not comfortable speaking up on the accusations.
“The influencer and businesswoman Shantal Buonamici Verdelho informs that today she will leave the networks to be with her family.
After all the repercussions of the case, and being with a newborn baby, Shantal is not comfortable speaking up at the moment.
Still, the influencer asks that no attacks be carried out on third parties as she sympathizes with the families. Ever!
Finally, thanks everyone for their understanding, affection and support.”
Influencer Shantal during the birth of the small Doménica, in September, in São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram