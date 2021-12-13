Shantal Verdelho suffers obstetric violence during the birth of her daughter: “Arrebentada”

In leaked audios, Shantal Verdelho tells an absurd experience lived while giving birth to her second daughter

the influencer Shantal Verdelho, who recently gave birth to her second daughter, Dominica, was a victim of obstetric violence during the normal birth of the baby.

In leaked audios of an intimate conversation, the famous said that the obstetrician swears during the procedure, in addition to having a very offensive and intolerant posture towards her. In addition to the audios, she has videos recorded by her husband, Matheus Verdelho, who filmed the scenes of the moment that, until then, were supposed to be emotional.

“When we watched the video of the birth, he curses me about the entire labor. He says ‘Fuck**, do it. Daughter of a mother, she doesn’t do it properly. Little fag. How hateful. *’… after I reviewed everything, it was horrible”, she vents in one of the audios.

In addition, the model’s wife said that the professional extrapolated in attitude when invading her intimacy. “He called my husband and said: ‘Look here, it’s all blown up. I’m going to have to give her pere*** a bunch of stitches.’ He spoke in a way like ‘look there, where you have sex, everything’s fucked up’. He didn’t have to do this. He doesn’t even know if I have such intimacy with my husband”, he said.

In a note sent to UOL’s Universa portal, Shantal Verdelho guarantees that he will take legal action in the case.

