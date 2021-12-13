Shopper raises BRL 170 million, intensifying dispute between digital markets in Brazil

Bruna Vaz and Fábio Rodas, founders of Shopper (Gabriel Reis/Publishing)

SAO PAULO – The digitalization of Brazilian consumers has made national startups able to capture a large volume of investments – even those that operate in sectors with still little online participation, such as supermarket shopping. Earlier this month, fast delivery startups Daki and JOKR were rated unicorn. Now, it’s time for scheduled delivery startup Shopper to receive an injection of venture capital.

The company announced this Monday (13) the raising of a series C investment of R$ 170 million. The round was led by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund. Investors from previous rounds participated, such as Minerva Foods and the Quartz fund, owned by Renner executive José Galló. Shopper raised BRL 290 million just over 2021. The market valuation with the new round was not disclosed, but the startup claims it is close to USD 1 billion, which would turn the business into a unicorn.

THE From Zero To Top, entrepreneurship brand of InfoMoney, spoke with co-founders Bruna Vaz and Fábio Rodas about the startup’s business model and the increasingly fierce competition between digital markets in Brazil.

A survey by the National Confederation of Store Managers (CNDL) and the Credit Protection Service (SPC Brasil) carried out in May this year showed that around 30% of Internet users placed online orders in the supermarket shopping category in the previous 12 months. In May 2019, the same percentage was around 9%. The growth was great. But startups still have expansion potential: 70% still prefer to buy in physical supermarkets. In all, Brazilian supermarkets’ revenues were R$ 554 billion in 2020, according to the Brazilian Supermarket Association (Abras).

shopping grocery programs

Shopper was created by administrator Bruna Vaz and economist Fábio Rodas in 2014. The entrepreneurs met during higher education and had already co-founded a business with social impact. Renovatio sells eyeglasses at low cost, and the entrepreneurs left the command of the business by founding Shopper, with the idea of ​​bringing digital transformation to supermarkets.

One benchmark by Bruna e Rodas was Subscribe & Save, created by the e-commerce giant Amazon. This service allows you to automate delivery of favorite items and get discounts of up to 15%. Shopper brought a similar scheduled delivery model to Brazil – but focused only on grocery shopping.

The consumer assembles his product basket and schedules the day of the first delivery. Automatically creates an order that recurs monthly, fortnightly, or weekly. Near each delivery date, the startup sends an alert to the user and he can change products, reschedule delivery or suspend his orders. The startup’s focus is on families that make one purchase a month. The most requested products are non-perishable food, beverages, hygiene, cleaning and pet products.

On the Shopper’s side, the schedule allows for predictability of stock and logistics. The startup negotiates products directly with manufacturers and stores only items that have already been ordered in its own distribution centers. Selection, packaging and logistics are also owned, and delivery routes are programmed in advance. The format allows to maintain the startup’s margin and offer a purchase 10% to 12% cheaper compared to traditional supermarkets, according to Shopper.

The startup triples in size year on year. “We follow the Jim Collins 20-mile march philosophy. Our goal is a consistent annual expansion, regardless of whether the tide is good or not, because we are not the type of startup that just increase the capacity of our server to multiply in size”, says Rodas. “We need to open distribution centers, hire and train people in each new city. Expansion is more difficult when we have physical operations”, completes Bruna.

The new coronavirus pandemic accelerated the digitization of Brazilian consumers and allowed Shopper to maintain its growth rates, including categories such as fresh produce delivery. However, the moment has also increased the interest of apps like iFood and Rappi in the grocery delivery sector. Still, it gave rise to other startups focused on being just digital markets, such as Daki and JOKR.

“When we started, only a few supermarkets were active with online delivery and there was a lot of room to improve the customer experience. But the pandemic has cast a spotlight on digital markets and competition has increased. Some competing companies operate on the model of waiting for the consumer to see that a product is out of stock. We deliver long before the product runs out and so we focus on solving the disease, not the symptom”, reflects Rodas.

“We are in a time of excess of venture capital and price subsidy. But there comes a time when investment ends and competitors’ prices tend to rise in the long run, because the business model itself is not efficient. Either inventory and warehousing are idle because purchases are impulse purchases, or supermarkets drop out because middlemen eat away at their already tight margins.”

New investment, new plans

Shopper was created with an investment of R$ 20 thousand from Bruna e Rodas. This is not the startup’s first external investment fundraising: the first round of this type was BRL 120 thousand raised with friends and family in 2016. Then came an angel investment of BRL 450 thousand, a series A of BRL 10 million and a series B of R$ 120 million. The C series came just six months after this latest contribution from Shopper.

“We executed the plan that we sold to investors. We therefore felt that it would make sense to increase our cash position to accelerate our growth and to protect us from a period of euphoria in the private equity market. When the bubble bursts, even good deals find it difficult to capture”, says Rodas.

The startup will use its new R$170 million for business acquisitions “in related areas”, marketing, technology, geographic expansion and hiring.

Technology means improving from application to proprietary demand forecasting systems; purchase, conference, storage and separation of goods; and monitoring of deliveries. The deal also went from 30 to 75 cities served this year. The plan is to serve 120 cities in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro by the end of 2022.

Ultimately, Shopper went from 450 to 1,100 employees over 2021. The startup plans to go from 3,000 employees by the end of next year. For now, the team tracks the average of tripling in size year over year. Beating this expansion ratio becomes more difficult every year – and Shopper is capitalizing to maintain this consistency, in the face of an equally well-heeled competition.

