Should couples share social media passwords with each other?

The presenter Ana Hickmann spoke about jealousy in her relationship with her husband, Alexandre Correa, to whom she has been married for 23 years, during an interview with youtuber Matheus Mazzafera, and revealed to have the habit of looking at his partner’s cell phone in front of him. “I get it. He asks, ‘What are you doing?’ and I answer: ‘Looking at your WhatsApp’. I’ve already deleted the contact from his cell phone, I’ve already stopped following people,” he said.

According to what he said, the reaction is not always calm: sometimes the husband gets angry and questions the reasons for the unfollow. Still, she stands by the decision. “Why are you following? I don’t even know it. Look at mine, it’s here, I don’t have anything to hide,” he declared, stating that Alexandre doesn’t have the same habit, but that, if he did, she wouldn’t mind. “Want me to stop following? It’s okay, because I do the same. I don’t even ask,” he finished.

Consulted by universe, the psychologist Vanessa Gebrim says that privacy in relation to cell phones and social networks is a reason for conflict between couples. “On the internet, people are connecting all the time, something that can generate anxiety, insecurity. Depending on the content of the messages and the interaction, this turns into arguments, fights and can even culminate in the end of the relationship”, he warns. The challenge, says Vanessa, is to reconcile individuality with the partner’s expectations.

Should couples have each other’s cell phone password?

According to the psychologist, there is no rule: this varies with the agreements and needs of each partnership. “However, these issues need to be well discussed. Both must feel, in the same measure, safe and comfortable. If they choose to share the passwords, the purpose must also be explicit”, he warns.

For example: passwords may be shown for the sake of practicality and security — so that the other person can order an app car, use a delivery app or know how to unlock the device in case of need. If the person is not comfortable with the other reading your conversations or using your social networks, you should ask the partner not to do this.

Although both are calm about these attacks, the psychologist recommends that the resource be used sparingly. “The best thing is to do this sporadically, but not read the conversations every day or too often. This is an indication of insecurity and can end up creating bigger problems for the relationship”, he comments.

In Vanessa’s view, the healthiest relationships deal with the issue naturally. “It can’t be eight or eighty. There must be a balance. If one of the parties doesn’t let the other get anywhere near the device, that usually arouses insecurities. Why is she so defensive?”, he asks. On the other hand, if the other person abuses the trust that was offered to him and starts to oversee everything, this also offends the other and can give the feeling that he is being controlled.

The bottom line is that the arrangement is not expensive: it is necessary to talk about it so that the couples find a compromise and feel satisfied within the commitment. “The important thing is to respect what has been agreed. If one of the parties does something secretly, this awakens the feeling of insecurity and harms the lives of two”, he concludes.