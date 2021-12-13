Silvio Santos celebrates 91 years and wins honors from famous | celebrities



Rio – Now it’s time for joy. Silvio Santos completed 91 this Sunday (12). The owner and presenter of SBT received tributes and congratulations from several famous people on social networks. Sônia Abrão and Mara Maravilha celebrated the life of the ‘Dono do Baú’.

“TODAY IS ‘NIVER’ OF SILVIO SANTOS !!! 91 YEARS! It had to be a Sunday, it was always him, right? Loooooooooooonga live the King! Ate a return to TV in 2022!” Wrote the host of ‘The Tarde é Sua’, from RedeTV!

Mara Maravilha also left her affectionate message. “SILVIO SANTOS: CONGRATULATIONS AND I LOVE YOU my ‘father’. This year has a present as always, but the biggest and best present is being able to see you in great health and enjoy such special moments by your side. I dedicate this beautiful song to you, from king to king: HOW GREAT MY LOVE FOR YOU IS… LONG LIVE THE KING OF BRAZILIAN TELEVISION: SILVIO SANTOS, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND …. THE EXTRAORDINARY HUMAN BEING!”

The network’s contractor, Eliana Michaelichen, recalled moments with the presenter. “Visiting my treasure chest I found a history of great affection, respect and gratitude. In this video I am representing the hugs that your audience and admirers would like to give you. What an honor mine. Congratulations on your birthday and thank you for so many years of entertainment with joy, competence and truth. Come back soon! Viva! Salud!!!” he posted on Instagram.

“Today is his day!!! Congratulations Silvio Santos! Great health! God bless you greatly!”, wished Celso Portiolli.