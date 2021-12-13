Simpar buys Sagamar and enters the Northeast car resale market

THE simpair (SIMH3) announced, this Sunday (12), the purchase of 100% of the Sagamar dealership network. The transaction was carried out through Original Holding. With the deal, Simpar takes over the 14 stores operated by Sagamar in São Luís, the capital of Maranhão.

Best known for its work in logistics through the JSL (JSLG3) and car rental, in which it works with the moved (MOVI3) and the We will, Simpar has been expanding its new and used vehicle resale business.

Until the deal announced today, the group operated 33 stores spread across São Paulo, Paraná and Curitiba, and operated through its subsidiaries Original Holding and UAB Motors. With Sagamar, the total grows to 47 units in 16 cities, which will work with 18 car brands, ranging from popular cars, such as Volkswagen and Fiat, to Jaguar luxury models.

In addition, Original Holding’s pro forma net revenues accumulated in the 12 months up to September reached R$ 3.2 billion, already considering the R$ 707 million in sales brought in by the new subsidiary.

The company value (enterprise value) of Sagamar, which also considers debt, was R$ 306 million, still subject to adjustments. According to the relevant fact, 51% will be paid in cash, and the rest in Original Holding shares. With that, Alessandro Soldi, executive and shareholder of Sagamar, will become the CEO of Original.

See the relevant fact from Simpar about the purchase of Sagamar.