Smoking until you die may be better than dying without smoking or eating fat – 12/13/2021 – João Pereira Coutinho

know from this leaf that New Zealand wants to ban the sale of tobacco to people born after 2008. I’m not surprised. It was only a matter of time before the paternalism of the good became pure prohibitionism.

At first, smokers were warned: tobacco kills. Afterwards, non-smokers were protected: if tobacco kills, smokefree legislation sent smokers to specific ghettos, far from healthy lungs.

That, which should have ended the matter — who smokes smokes; those who don’t smoke don’t need to put up with other people’s smoke—the mentality of those who want a world cleansed of any imperfection or vice has not rested.

Those who were born before 2008 are beyond salvation: they are degenerate and infected beings who, sooner or later, will eventually succumb to their own poison.

Let’s not waste time with them, although we regret the health expenses we are forced to bear because of their addictions (moralists always forget that smokers also pay taxes).

The hopes of the world, as seen in New Zealand, are in the construction of a “new man”, who is now 14 years old and who tomorrow will walk with clear lungs and a smiling face. Ah, the “new man”, where did I ever hear that?

But let us make an effort to understand the mindset of those who forbid. Is health more important than individual freedom and autonomy?

Prohibitionists say yes, not least because the freedom and autonomy of a smoker are very “problematic” concepts. Years ago, Kalle Grill and Kristie Voigt wrote an article in the Journal of Medical Ethics that sums up the state of the art well (“The Case for Banning Cigarettes”, the case for banning cigarettes, in Portuguese).

To begin with, some authors argue that freedom and autonomy only exist when we talk about rational and voluntary acts.

Smoking is not among them: it is a choice that is contrary to the agent’s well-being and it often starts with an uninformed way about its consequences, especially in the long term. Conclusion?

The less thought out a choice is, the more legitimate the legal intervention to frustrate it.

Other authors prefer to use smokers themselves as a prohibitionist argument: in multiple studies, smokers themselves claim that they would rather have never smoked. Hence, the law only indulges them.

Kalle Grill and Kristie Voigt rightly reject these arguments, which turn to dust when we are confronted with smokers who knowingly choose to smoke. On the other hand, there is a difference between wishing you had never smoked and wishing to ban the tobacco trade. Not least because this prohibition also affects non-smokers who, in the use of their freedom, may want to smoke one day, even knowing the associated risks.

After all, the authors defend the ban because, weighing harms and benefits, they conclude that health (and longevity) is preferable to illness (and premature death).

In the abstract, maybe that’s true. But when we introduce other values ​​into the equation, we quickly reach an immeasurable impasse: why is health more important than pleasure, for example? What kind of calculation should we make to conclude that longevity is preferable to a shorter, more hedonistic life?

Precisely: we cannot do this calculation by third parties. If we accept that different people want different things for their lives, nothing authorizes political power to impose a single value —health, longevity— as the supreme value of a society. And if that is so, the choices of others, no matter how unwise they seem to us, may not be unreasonable in the eyes of those who prefer them: smoking to death may be preferable to dying without smoking, or drinking, or eating fat, or sinking in the sofa.

My only hope is that New Zealand’s smokefree project will meet the same fate as similar experiences in the United States between 1890 and 1927: failure.

And I write this as a non-smoker. Contradictory? No. Before being a non-smoker, I want to keep all doors open. Human nature, so diverse and contradictory, works best with the doors open.