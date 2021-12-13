Sniper Elite 5 announced for 2022 • Eurogamer.pt

Rebellion Developments announced Sniper Elite 5 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC.

Scheduled for 2022 and debuting directly in Game Pass, Sniper Elite 5 will be the next game in the stealth series, in which you have fun shooting long distances and then watch in slow motion the bullet tearing bone and muscle. When it comes to the glory of taking down Nazis, no series will give you so much satisfaction.

In this new campaign, which takes place in levels created from real locations recreated with photogrammetry, you’ll have to stop Operation: Kraken, which could give the Nazis a big advantage in the course of World War II. Infiltrating locations to kill specific targets, solo or with a partner, is your main mission and you can do it in different ways.

Rebellion talks about improved gunplay, from weapon behavior to gameplay mechanics like sliding down hills or using multiple weapons, weapon customization, and even modes that let you hack into another player’s campaign and act like a Nazi sniper.