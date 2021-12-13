South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Tests Positive for Covid-19 – World

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 this Sunday (12). He was placed in isolation, with treatment for mild symptoms, according to the presidency.

Ramaphosa “is receiving treatment for mild symptoms of covid-19, after testing positive for the virus today,” says an official statement.

the new variant Ômicron of the coronavirus fhi detected last month in South Africa, the African country most affected by the pandemic.

Omicron was present in 63 countries on Dec. 9, reported the World Health Organization (WHO) in a technical update that confirms statements made by its officials in recent days.

Ômicron spreads faster, says WHO

The Ômicron variant seems to spread more than Delta, with milder symptoms, bypassing the action of vaccines, said this Sunday (12) the WHO, which highlighted that these data are preliminary.

According to the WHO, omicron appears to spread faster than the delta variant, which so far is responsible for most infections in the world.

This faster advance is not unique to South Africa, where delta is less prevalent, but also in the United Kingdom, where this strain is dominant.

So far, the lack of more information prevents us from confirming whether the omicron transmission rate is due to the fact that it manages to bypass immunity, the fact that its characteristics make it more transmissible, or a combination of these two factors.

WHO estimates that “omicron must surpass Delta in places where there is community transmission”. Data are still insufficient to establish the level of severity of the clinical picture caused by omicrons, even though the symptoms so far seem to be “mild to moderate” both in southern Africa and in Europe.

WHO: vaccines are less effective against Ômicron



Regarding vaccines, the limited data available lead to believe that the genetic profile of omicron “reduces the effectiveness in relation to protection from contagion”.

Manufacturer Pfizer/BioNTech indicated last week that a three-dose vaccination schedule is still “effective” against omicron.

Countries that have the resources are encouraging the population to take a third dose.

This is the case in Europe, where there is a new wave of cases caused by delta, the abandonment of preventive measures and the low rates of vaccination in some countries.

