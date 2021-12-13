South African President Ramaphosa Tests Positive for Covid-19

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, tested positive for Covid-19 this Sunday (12). According to an official statement from the presidency, the South African leader had mild symptoms.

“The president began to feel bad after leaving the State Memorial Service during a tribute to former Vice President FW de Klerk this morning,” the statement said.

“The President, who is fully vaccinated, is in isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Vice President David Mabuza for the next week,” he added.

South Africa was the first country to identify the Ômicron variant, the most contagious strain of the new coronavirus. Since then, the country has seen cases of the disease nearly quadruple, with a rapid spread of infection in local communities.

THE CNN, Michelle Groome, head of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), the country’s public health agency, said the current level of contagion appears to be “the fastest rate we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic.”

South Africa has so far registered 270,065,861 cases of the new coronavirus, with 5,305,047 deaths caused by the disease, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.