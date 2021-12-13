Spanish bishop loses clerical powers after marrying erotic writer

In Spain, a bishop had his clerical powers removed after marrying an “offender” author of eroticism with satanic overtones.

The Diocese of Solsona, where Xavier Novell Goma was serving as bishop, issued a statement Saturday saying Novell is prohibited from administering the sacraments and from engaging in any active teaching, “both in public and private”, although he still can maintain his status as a bishop.

According to the statement, Novell, bishop emeritus of Solsona, was civilly married to Silvia Caballol on November 22, 2021, in the province of Barcelona. The statement then refers to Canon 1394.1 of the Catholic Church, which states that “a cleric who attempts marriage, even if only civilly, will be subject to suspension.”

Novell became Spain’s youngest bishop in 2010, aged 41, when he was appointed to Solsona, a small town north of Barcelona, ​​​​in northeastern Catalonia.

In September, he resigned as bishop – which was approved by the Vatican, according to a bulletin released that month.

Now, after his marriage to Caballol, Novell is no longer able to “exercise the rights and functions inherent in the episcopal office,” his diocese’s statement said.

Neither Novell nor Caballol spoke of the suspension of clerical powers or marriage.

According to BBC reports, Novell supported “conversion therapy” for gays and also performed exorcisms.

Caballol, 38, began his career as a novelist in 2015, according to the profile on the website of his publisher Lacre. She has a degree in clinical psychology as well as sexology and yoga, and has also studied Catholicism and Islam.

She is described on the publisher’s website as “a person who wants to live to the fullest” and a “searcher for new emotions and sensations”.

Lacre also calls Caballol “a dynamic and transgressive author who has carved out a niche for herself in the thorny literary world to turn all our moral and ethical considerations upside down.”

One of Caballol’s novels – entitled “Gabriel’s Inferno of Lust” – promises to transport the reader to a world where he will find “psychopathy, sects, sadism, madness, the unreality of immorality and the rude struggle between good and evil, between God and Satan, and between angels and demons.”

Duarte Mendonça, from CNN, contributed to this report.

This is a translated text. Click here to read the original.