spanish press raises the level of brazilian

Spanish newspaper “Marca” was all praise for the Brazilian, who gave two assists in Real Madrid’s victory over Atlético, in a classic by LaLiga this Sunday (12)

author of two assists at the Madrid Derby this Sunday (12), at the Santiago Bernabéu, by Laliga, and which ended in a 2-0 victory for Real Madrid over Atletico Madrid, Vinicius Jr. had its high plateau after the classic. In the Spanish press, the traditional newspaper “Marca” was all praise for the Brazilian, which was considered the “best player in the world” at the moment by the vehicle.

“If the [Real] Madrid is the leader, it’s because they have Vinicius. The derby was decided by him with two assists. Two flawless passes to Benzema and Asensio and the game was over. What Messi did half his life at Barcelona, ​​​​Vinicius starts to do with amazing ease“, began by writing the newspaper, which went further.

“There are still those who find it difficult to recognize its merits, but today there is no player in the world better than Vinicius…Just like Messi or Cristiano [Ronaldo], the team that has Vinicius wins. And this is Real Madrid,” he added.

With the two assists this Sunday, Vini Jr. reached the incredible mark of 7 passes to goals in 23 games so far in the 2021/22 season. In addition, shirt 20 still wrote down 12 goals.

As early as 16 minutes into the game, Modric intercepted the ball in midfield and played for Casemiro, who started the counterattack, played for Benzema, who hit Vinicius Jr., who advanced towards the area and crossed to the French striker , who took it right away and scored a great goal. This was Real’s first in the derby.

In the second half, at 12 minutes, the Brazilian reappeared and crossed low in the area to Marco Asensio, who shot towards the goal and made it 2-0.

As a result, The Meringue scored its seventh consecutive victory in the Spanish Championship and go on leadership isolated from competition, with 42 points, being eight of advantage over the Seville, who is the deputy leader.