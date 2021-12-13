Stock Car: Casagrande says he fulfills his childhood dream by winning the title and marking his name in the category – Sports

The newest champion of Stock Car Pro Series, Gabriel Casagrande, celebrated the title won this Sunday, the 12th, in Interlagos, and stated that lifting the trophy is the realization of a childhood dream and that placing his name among the champions of the category is ‘indescribable’. It was his first achievement.

“When I raced in kart, I used to say that I wanted to be a Stock Car champion. Formula 1“, revealed the 26 year old driver, still celebrating his feat with his team members. “Everything went well and now I’m very relieved to have marked my name in history. I hope it’s just the first one, that we’ll still be able to dispute many other titles the way we played this one, and win a few more.”

The pilot enters the shelf of champions of the main category of Brazilian motorsport, now with 19 names, after scoring 378 points in the season. The two third places in the races this Sunday prevented Daniel Serra, vice-champion, to win his four-time champion and gave the unprecedented trophy to the young man from Paraná.

“It’s a mixture of relief and happiness. Very happy for everyone, for my team, they had a hard time there for a few years and now we’re crowning all this work with this title,” stated Casagrande.

The relief came after the anxiety declared before the Super Final, but now the champion promises a lot of celebration and a lot of barbecue with family and friends who came from the South to Interlagos to honor the pilot. That’s all at least until the preparations for the 2022 season, which starts earlier than the last few times, in February.

“Obviously I’ll celebrate a little bit, at least until New Year’s Eve and then we’ll start preparing once more, because next year’s season promises and we’ll try to do even better so that no competitor can take it, and that we keep this title here within A. Mattheis Vogel”.