Stocks go up in a week marked by Fomc and Copom minutes: check out more issues that will move the market today

World markets operate at a high this Monday morning (13); Asia, in turn, closed mixed, but Chinese markets rose in light of signs that the Asian giant may take steps to boost its economy.

In the US, the highlight was the Federal Reserve’s decision on monetary policy. The expectation is that the Fomc announces an acceleration of stimulus withdrawal (tapering). In addition to the Fed, other central banks hold monetary policy meetings in various parts of the world, including the ECB, BoE, BoJ, Chile, Turkey, Mexico and Russia.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In Brazil, the federal government must issue a new ordinance with rules for the entry of travelers into Brazil, following the decision of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The details of the measure were discussed at a meeting held yesterday (12) at the Palácio do Planalto. President Jair Bolsonaro is against the vaccine passport, used in most countries and defended by specialists to stop the spread of the virus.

Live – Stock Exchange in Real Time

The week’s agenda features the Copom minutes and the IBGE’s Monthly Services Survey, both coming out on Tuesday. Today at 8:25 am, the weekly Focus Bulletin is published. Check out the highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indices advanced on this Monday morning (13), after the S&P 500 registered its best weekly since February, recovering from a big sell triggered by fears of the omicron variant.

Investors still expect the Federal Reserve to accelerate the withdrawal of stimulus (tapering) next Wednesday (15). In addition to the institution’s president’s speech, directors’ projections for the trajectory of benchmark interest rates in the country are awaited.

See the performance of futures markets:

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Dow Jones Future (USA), +0.32%

S&P 500 Future (USA), +0.35%

Nasdaq Future (USA), +0.38%

Asia

Asian markets mostly closed on positive ground also with an eye on central bank meetings.

On the radar, China’s top decision makers signaled last week that policies could turn more growth-friendly in 2022. Economists predict that China will start adding fiscal stimulus early next year.

In terms of indicators, China’s industrial production, which comes out on Tuesday, deserves attention.

In Hong Kong, the session was a slight drop, with attention to the US putting the artificial intelligence company SenseTime on a sanctions list, which forced it to postpone the IPO.

Nikkei (Japan), +0.71% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), +0.40% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.17% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), -0.28% (closed)

Europe

European markets operate on the rise as monetary policy decisions take center stage.

In addition to the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are expected to make monetary policy and stimulus decisions this week.

With regard to covid-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the UK is facing a “wave” of Ômicron infections and has set a year-end deadline for the country-wide immunization booster programme.

Geopolitics also remains in focus. On Sunday, G7 foreign ministers warned Russia to scale back its activities in Ukraine or face “massive consequences”.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.23%

Dax (Germany), +1.05%

CAC 40 (France), +0.47%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.81%

Commodities

oil prices go up monday (13), supported by growing optimism that the impact of the omicron variant will be limited on global economic growth and fuel demand.

Iron ore has appreciated in China on the expectation that the Chinese government’s plan to ease restrictions on the real estate sector will increase demand.

WTI Oil, +0.77%, at $72.22 a barrel

Brent Oil, +0.59%, at US$ 75.59 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian exchange rose +5.03% to RMB 668.50, equivalent to US$ 105.06

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -0.32% to $48,829.20 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Covid

According to a new Israeli study, a booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine will provide good protection against severe cases of the omicron variant, while those without a third injection are highly vulnerable.

Researchers at Sheba Medical Center and Israel’s Ministry of Health examined blood samples from 20 Sheba workers who had been boosted in the past five to six months and from 20 workers who had received just two doses more than five to six months ago. Employees who received the boost showed a level of neutralization against the Ômicron variant about 100 times greater than the two-dose group.

The United Kingdom has extended the application of the third dose to all adults. Boris Johnson says new local covid cases are doubling every two to three days.

Here, the federal government must issue a new ordinance adapting to the decision of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to determine the obligation of proof of vaccination for travelers arriving in the country.

Covid Balance in Brazil

In Brazil, the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 181, a drop of 20% compared to the level of 14 days earlier, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 6,679, which represents a drop of 27% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 139,339,569 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 65.32% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 159,839,190 people, representing 74.93% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 20,469,025 people.

3. PEC of Precatório

The excerpts of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatories not agreed between the Chamber and the Senate will be appended to another amendment, which will be guided by the plenary of the Chamber on December 14th. The consensual sections had their promulgation carried out last Wednesday, making room for the financing of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400.

Senate votes nominations for TCU, embassies and other bodies

The Senate makes another concerted effort from Tuesday (14) to Thursday (16) to vote on at least 21 nominations from officials, including ambassadors, directors of regulatory agencies, and names to compose boards.

Senators must also decide who will occupy the position of minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) in the vacancy opened with the departure of Raimundo Carreiro, who was chosen for the Brazilian Embassy in Lisbon. The Plenary may also analyze other matters, but the voting agenda will still be defined by the President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco.

Guedes’ speeches

With the economy in a technical recession – two consecutive quarters of retraction -, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes repeated on Sunday that the economy had a ‘V’ recovery after the pandemic shock, but noted that he never guaranteed that the activity would grow indefinitely.

“I never said that Brazil would continue in ‘V’. We put Brazil on its feet, this is ‘V’. Let’s go into the future now,” said the minister during an interview on Band’s Canal Livre program.

Guedes added that the world has entered a moment of exhaustion of the cyclical recovery – which allowed a return to the levels before the pandemic -, with central banks around the world fighting inflation, including Brazil.

4. Copom Minutes and Inflation highlighted in the week

This Monday, the weekly Focus Bulletin comes out at 8:25 am.

Tomorrow at 8:00 am (Brasilia time), the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will be published and on Thursday (16) the Central Bank will present the Quarterly Inflation Report, which may provide more detailed explanations on the factors which led the BC to adopt a more hawkish tone (harsh, signaling a greater monetary tightening) by raising the Selic to 9.25%. In a statement, the Copom reinforced its concern with inflation, emphasizing that it will maintain its strategy until it consolidates not only disinflation but also the anchoring of expectations.

Read too

Fed decision, Copom minutes, inflation report and GDP preview: what to monitor this week

It is noteworthy that the official inflation of November measured by the IPCA was below expectations and brought down future interest rates last Friday, with visions of a smaller tightening cycle, but without discarding the new high already signaled by 1.5 percentage points in the next meeting in February.

BC defines how Open Banking Phase 4 will be implemented

The Central Bank (BC) released last Friday (10) the schedule for the new phase of Open Banking in Brazil. It is the fourth step to be implemented in 2021 and is part of what we might call the foundation of the data sharing ecosystem.

Scheduled to start on December 15th, it marks a new era for the financial system: it is with it that Open Finance, an evolution of Open Banking, begins.

Now in phase 4 what changes is the scope: new data, such as insurance, pensions and investments, will enter the ecosystem and consumers will be able to choose to share more information. The expansion of the scope of data to be shared – surpassing the barriers of registering personal and credit data, and including more complex services – is the name of Open Finance, or open financial system.

5. Corporate Radar

American (LAME3;LAME4) and American (AMER3) stores

Americanas (AMER3) reported having approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting last Friday (10) the new simplified corporate structure, with a single share listed on B3’s Novo Mercado.

According to the company, this step reinforces the objective of being a single company for customers, partners and investors.

With the approval, the current controller of Lojas Americanas will become a reference shareholder with 29.5% of Americanas’ capital, giving up control without charging a premium for it.

The shares will be combined through the distribution of AMER3 shares held by Lojas Americanas to LAME3 or LAME4 shareholders in equal proportion. Each share of LAME3 or LAME4 will be converted into 0.188964 AMER3 share. Within the scope of the transaction, the bylaws of Americanas SA were also amended and the poison pill was included, with a 15% stake trigger.

Usiminas (USIM5)

Usiminas (USIM5) approved the distribution of interest on equity (JCP), in the net amount of R$0.149100626 per common share and R$0.164010688 per preferred share, totaling R$ 191.4 million.

The payment of proceeds will be made on December 30, 2021, based on the shareholding position of December 15, 2021.

Telefonica Brasil (VIVT3)

Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) and dividends, in the total gross amount of R$805 million.

JCPs will be paid in the net amount of R$0.40803529374 per share. Dividends will be R$0.89448730817 per share.

Proceeds will be distributed based on the December 27 shareholding position. Payment will be made by July 31, 2022.

Banrisul (BRSR6)

Banrisul (BRSR6) approved the payment of R$70 million in interest on equity (JCP) on December 28, 2021. The gross net amount of R$0.14544732 per common share, R$0.15692516 per share PNA and R$0.14544732 per PNB share.

Payment will be made in accordance with the shareholding position as of December 15 of this year.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to extract profits from the financial market consistently. Sign up for free.

Related