Stocks with the biggest declines this Monday

B3-B3SA3 Stock Exchange
The actions of cogna education (COGN3) lead the Ibovespa falls this Monday (13), in a trading session marked by a 1.4% rise in the Brazilian stock market in the morning.

The educational group, whose shares have accumulated a fall of 40% this year, recently promoted Investor’s Day, with updated numbers of its operations and projections for the coming years.

Cogna had already released a document in which it highlighted that it expected achieve revenues of R$ 482 million with its higher education courses in the health area in 2022.

See the Ibovespa’s biggest casualties this Monday:

tickerActionPrice (BRL)Variation
COGN3Cogna Education2.83-2.41%
BPAN4Pan Bank PN13.21-2.00%
EZTC3Eztec ON21.17-1.85%
MULT3Multiplan ON20.49-0.73%
CYRE3Cyrela Realt ON16.3-0.73%

waiting for the fed

The second is marked by expectations about the monetary policy decision in some of the main central banks in the world, such as the Federal Reserve, in the United States.

In Brazil, investors follow attentive to the development of the PEC of the Precatório in the Congress, as it is expected for this week the analysis by the parliamentarians of the excerpts that were not promulgated.

