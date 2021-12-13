https://br.sputniknews.com/20211212/mais-estranho-do-mundo-peixe-de-cabeca-transparente-e-olhos-verdes-tubulares-e-avistado-video-20662734.html

Strangest in the world: fish with transparent head and tubular green eyes sighted (VIDEO)

Strangest in the world: fish with transparent head and tubular green eyes sighted (VIDEO)

This peculiar species of fish lives deep in the ocean, at a depth of between 600 and 800 meters. 12.12.2021, Sputnik Brazil

2021-12-12T09:45-0300

2021-12-12T09:45-0300

2021-12-12T14:13-0300

society and everyday

science and technology

study

fish

Ocean

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/20662709_0:49:1560:927_1920x0_80_0_0_043207d6569dd825f677745780e9df54.jpg

A team from the Monterey Bay Aquatic Research Institute (MBARI) has captured a strange fish with a clear head and tube eyes in deep water off the US Pacific coast. -barrel, or Macropinna microstoma, which lives deep in the ocean at depths between 600 and 800 meters and can see through its own face. Considered one of the strangest fish, the species has a transparent head with bright green eyes, very sensitive to light, which rotate inside their head like two tubular spheres. The two small slits, which they have where a fish usually has eyes, are actually the olfactory organs of the barrel-eyed fish. up to 15 centimeters and, in general, they feed on zooplankton, including crustaceans and siphonophores.

Pedro Urgy fascinating nature 0

Julio Barbosa How wonderful Mother Nature is!!! 0

two

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/20662709_130:0:1430:975_1920x0_80_0_0_75d131bf7bb924f79b3e4e023c845909.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

science and technology, study, fish, ocean