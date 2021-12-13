https://br.sputniknews.com/20211212/mais-estranho-do-mundo-peixe-de-cabeca-transparente-e-olhos-verdes-tubulares-e-avistado-video-20662734.html
Strangest in the world: fish with transparent head and tubular green eyes sighted (VIDEO)
This peculiar species of fish lives deep in the ocean, at a depth of between 600 and 800 meters. 12.12.2021, Sputnik Brazil
A team from the Monterey Bay Aquatic Research Institute (MBARI) has captured a strange fish with a clear head and tube eyes in deep water off the US Pacific coast. -barrel, or Macropinna microstoma, which lives deep in the ocean at depths between 600 and 800 meters and can see through its own face. Considered one of the strangest fish, the species has a transparent head with bright green eyes, very sensitive to light, which rotate inside their head like two tubular spheres. The two small slits, which they have where a fish usually has eyes, are actually the olfactory organs of the barrel-eyed fish. up to 15 centimeters and, in general, they feed on zooplankton, including crustaceans and siphonophores.
Pedro Urgy
fascinating nature
0
Julio Barbosa
How wonderful Mother Nature is!!!
0
