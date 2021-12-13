Super Chico: boy with Down who enchanted the country is discharged after being hospitalized with Covid for the 2nd time | Fantastic

The disease is at least four times more lethal among people with Down syndrome.

But in early November of this year, Chico caught Covid for the second time and was hospitalized again. And this time it was worse. He had to be intubated and only started to get better after more than 12 days of mechanical ventilation.

Once again, the enemy was no match for Super Chico, and after two weeks of dueling with Covid, he woke up. And, after nearly a month in hospital, he was discharged. See the full report in the video above.

“It’s an honor to be his mother,” says Daniela Guedes Bombini.

