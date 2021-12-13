Taking a shower every day is bad for your health, says science | Training

Are you the type of person who takes a shower or two every day of the week? Know that you are probably washing yourself a lot more than necessary. Although there aren’t many studies on how often you should bathe, regular bathing is detrimental to your health, your smell, and even your body’s life balance.

When we use shampoos, soaps and other paraphernalia to wash the body, we are directly affecting a complex system that we still don’t fully understand: the human microbiome. The information was released on Mega Curioso.

The importance of the microbiome

The microbiome is nothing more than a collection of bacteria, archaea, viruses and other microbes that live under and on our skin. Strangely enough, these little creatures are essential to human health. Without them, the immune, digestive and even cardiac systems would have compromised function or fail completely.

Indirect scientific evidence found in studies around the world suggests that bathing damages your skin’s microbiome, which in turn would harm your body’s health. In Western communities, where bathing is more frequent, people have much less complex and robust microbiomes.

Strangely enough, these little creatures are essential to human health. | Wikimedia Commons

A US study of members of the Yanomami village in the Amazon found that the skin, mouth, and feces of the Indians hosted the richest complement of bacteria in any human population examined up to that point – a complement that included species with antibiotic resistance, though none have had known contact with antibiotics.

excessive baths

As far as we know, a bath using shampoo and soap may be responsible for removing much of the health supplement offered by the microbiome. Skin oils are another one that goes away during this process — which is often replaced by the cosmetics industry with conditioners and moisturizers.

Therefore, there are good reasons to believe that the appearance of acne, for example, is due to alterations caused to a person’s original microbiome. So, should we accept the stench and continue to live without harm to stay healthy? Not necessarily.

A bath using shampoo and soap can be responsible for removing much of the health supplement offered by the microbiome | pixabay

As no experiment has managed to gather people willing to spend so much time without taking a shower to carry out further analyses, there is no concrete data on this case. Therefore, the ideal for now would be to try to reduce the baths to more moderate amounts and methods that damage the skin less.