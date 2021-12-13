Takotsubo Syndrome or Broken Heart Syndrome: Know the Disease – 12/13/2021

The unexpected death of a loved one, the loss of a job, the breakup of an emotional relationship or the diagnosis of a serious illness are situations that in common involve a high load of emotional or physical stress. This discharge may be behind Takotsubo syndrome, or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, also called broken heart syndrome.

Its symptoms immediately refer to a heart attack: pain or tightness in the chest, difficulty breathing, palpitations, drop in pressure, changes in the senses such as dizziness and arrhythmias. But while infarction there is obstruction of a coronary artery by fatty plaques that adhere to its wall, in Takotsubo syndrome the arteries remain normal. The problem lies in a normally transient dysfunction of the left ventricle of the heart that causes blood pumping failures and can even very rarely lead to death.

Broken heart syndrome is more common in women, usually over 50 and postmenopausal. Some studies show that they are more susceptible due to the drop in the production of estrogen, a female hormone that, among its functions, acts in the internal protection of blood vessels.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors at Cleveland Clinic, in Ohio, USA, detected an increased incidence of Takotsubo syndrome. The study, published in the medical journal Jama Network Open, points to an increase from 1.7% to 7.8% in diagnoses of this heart disease.

Around here, the Brazilian Society of Cardiology carried out a study on the disease until then unprecedented. REMUTA – Takotsubo Multicenter Registry, was a pioneer in including data of this nature to know the epidemiological profile and showed that the syndrome presents risks of complications and mortality and therefore requires care.

Action at the first symptoms must be urgent, with clinical examinations, echocardiography and cardiac catheterization conducted by a qualified physician, capable of identifying the difference between Takotsubo and infarction. Treatment for broken heart syndrome is usually with medications that lower blood pressure and control heart rate, but the medical team will define the best course.

In this context, it is once again worth insisting on the maintenance of healthy habits, such as regular physical exercise, especially with a focus on stress reduction.