Talisca enters into an agreement with Al Nassr and frustrates Corinthians’ project

One of Corinthians’ projects in the soccer market seems to have been frustrated. Apparently, the mission to conquer the attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca will need to be aborted, since Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, resolved its financial dispute with the player. The Club paid the player’s two months of back wages and ended up ruling out the possibility of the midfielder terminating the contract with the team.

According to GE, information about the agreement between the player and the Saudi club was confirmed by people close to the midfielder. With the financial situation resolved between Al Nassr and Talisca, the midfielder should continue at the Arab Club. The 27-year-old player was on Timon’s project for 2022, and according to GE, if there was no agreement to clear the disputes with Al Nassr, the player would leave the Club, thus opening up the possibilities for Alvinegro Paulista.

Talisca arrived at Al Nassr in May this year and according to information at the time, the Saudi Club paid 8 million euros (about R$ 50 million) to take the midfielder from Guangzhou Evergrande. The player who is a Timon supporter has generated interest in the Club for years, but it is not this time that the São Paulo team will conquer the coveted striker.

Also according to the news portal, the Club’s priority is to hire a forward. And one of the names aired was Diego Costa, from Galo, but the negotiation with the player did not advance. Who is free in the market is Germán Cano, who left Vasco, but the player did not arouse interest in Alvinegro Paulista. Timão should really seek to invest in the Uruguayan Cavani, who has an uncertain future at Manchester United, in England.