Tambasa Atacadistas files IPO application with CVM

Tambasa Atacadistas, the third largest company in the wholesale distributor segment in Brazil in terms of gross revenue, according to the ranking of the ABAD (Brazilian Association of Wholesalers and Distributors), filed a request for an initial public offering of shares (IPO) together to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

According to prospectus, the operation will have a primary tranche, when the funds raised go directly to the company’s cash, and secondary, when current shareholders sell their stake in the company.

XP Investimentos, Itaú BBA and Bank of America Merrill Lynch will be the coordinators of the offer.

With more than 70 years of history, the company serves customers through wholesale and cash-and-carry operations with a diversified and complementary product portfolio that covers approximately 29 thousand SKUs (stock keeping unit), in product lines such as Campo, Materials de Construction, Home, Protection and Security, Automotive products for 2 and 4 wheels, Bazaar, Pet and Vet, Hygiene and Cleaning, among others.

