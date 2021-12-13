Taxi driver is stabbed to death after reacting to robbery in Monte Verde district in Camanducaia, MG | South of Minas

A 76-year-old elderly man was stabbed to death this Sunday (12) in Monte Verde, in the district of Camanducaia (MG). Antônio Góes was a taxi driver and was found dead at around 11:30 am in Vila Melhoramentos, having been drilled with a knife.
According to witnesses, before dying the taxi driver reported that he was a victim of theft. He said an alleged passenger called him for a run from the district to Camanducaia.
During the race, the robbery was announced by the suspect and the two would have entered into a melee fight when the taxi driver reacted and was stabbed.
Before dying, the victim still managed to tell witnesses about the suspect’s action. — Photo: Daniela Ayres/G1
Also according to the police, medical support was provided to the victim on the spot, but the taxi driver did not resist and died. Antônio’s body was taken to the IML in Pouso Alegre and the burial took place at 17:00.
The Military Police immediately began steps to locate the author of the crime, but until the publication of this article, no one had been arrested.