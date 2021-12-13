Teams from TVs Bahia and Aratu are attacked during Bolsonaro’s visit to Bahia

Teams from TV Bahia, affiliated with Rede Globo, and TV Aratu, affiliated with SBT, were attacked this Sunday (12) while participating in coverage of President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to Itamaraju, in the extreme south of Bahia, due to heavy rains that reach the municipality.

According to TV Bahia, reporter Camila Marinho and cameraman Cleriston Santana were prevented from approaching Bolsonaro at the Juarez Barbosa municipal stadium, where the president disembarked by helicopter.

According to the network, one of the security guards detained reporter Camila Marinho by the neck with her forearm, in a kind of “naked-on choke”. Another member of the president’s team tried to prevent journalists from both stations from raising their microphones towards Bolsonaro, who had climbed into a pickup truck.

The security guard threatened to attack Camila and Cleriston and also Lopes and Dário Cerqueira, from TV Aratu, if the microphones bumped into him again. “If I hit you again, I’ll stick my hand in your face. Don’t hit me, don’t hit me,” he said.

Aratu Group team is attacked by security and Bolsonaro supporters during schedule in Itamaraju; president apologizes pic.twitter.com/b57sDXZ2Oe — Aratu On (from ????) (@aratuonline) December 12, 2021

A supporter of the president attacked the teams’ microphones and tore up the foam that covered TV Bahia’s. Reporter Camila Marinho had her fanny pack stolen in the confusion. A journalist managed to retrieve the belongings minutes later.

Just after the confusion, the press office of the Presidency called the reporters from the two vehicles inside the place where Bolsonaro was.

Governor Rui Costa condemned the attacks on television crews. “Freedom of the press is a fundamental pillar of democracy and any attack on journalism deserves repudiation. This is a time for work and solidarity in the Far South. I repudiate violence against the press and opportunism in a moment of pain in the face of tragedy. Let’s work.”

attacks on the press

In a statement, the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji) repudiated the attacks and “demands that the competent authorities guide the president’s security team to respect the work of journalists, as unfortunately this type of aggression has been repeated. In addition, demands that Jair Bolsonaro stop the verbal attacks against the press, which encourage his militancy to attack reporters and impede their work, which is guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.”

The Union of Journalists of Bahia (Sinjorba) and the National Federation of Journalists (Fenaj) said, in a statement, that they “sympathize with the four attacked colleagues and demand that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) take a stand on these attitudes of the government, which are already the result of an Action by the Sustainability Network party in the court”.

“The entities also ask for a firmer stance from media companies against aggressions and their condemnation, including demanding judicial redress. Union and Federation also call the category to a more collective reaction, remembering that in 2022 we will have elections and this violent behavior it can be intensified and bring tragic consequences”, says the note.